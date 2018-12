Lip Color Shown: Tom Ford Lipstick 12 ‘Nude Vanille‘ topped with Kevin Aucoin Lipgloss in ‘Tulapina’

If you have medium-tan skin and love the sixties luau look of a mod pale pink lip, avoid mattes–they’ll come off too chalky on darker skin tones. Same goes for lipsticks that err on the salmon/coral side since pale pink lip colors can make yellow teeth appear more yellow. To really get that pale pink pop, start with a nude lip color and then top with light pink gloss.