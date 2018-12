Lip Color Shown: Marc Jacobs ‘Georgie Girl’

If you’ve got fair skin and are going for a cool, pale pink shimmery lip color, you can give it some extra opacity by using a “boost” color underneath. Basically, this means you should useĀ a similar pale shade in a matte or cream/satin finish as a base coat and then layer your shimmery one on top. You can also do this with concealer, however that’s likely to make your pale pink extra pale.