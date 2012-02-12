Painted Eyelashes At L.A.M.B. With Big Coifs For NYFW

“It’s very ’60s, rock ‘n roll girl who is very cool and funky-with an attitude!” Charlotte Willer for Maybelline shared with us at L.A.M.B.

“The collection was inspired by a picture of three Asian girls from the 1960s, so this is the new look for Twiggy.” To give it a modern twist, Willer used a blue shade of the Master Drama Cream Pencil EyeLiner on the upper lid, and carefully painting faux lashes directly below the real bottom ones with the EyeStudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner. Some models also had eyebrows filled in and received false top lashes, right above their lids, layered with the Falsies Mascara.

For skin, Willer chose Fit Me! Foundation and at the end finished off the look with a bit of Fit Me! Powder. Cheecks received Dream Bouncy Blush in Orchid Rush, while lips were conditioned with Babylips and then got a pale pink mix of So Pearly and Born with It from the Color Sensational Lipstick line.

Danilo said the L.A.M.B. girl this season is a mix between “rockabilly and Diane Arbus photographs of homeland America; she definitely does her own hair, most likely quickly pins it up before she’s heading out the door.” He started by blowing into the hair the Pantene Spray Gel, then used several of the larger T3 hot rollers to create the volume for the top of the head. Once those cooled, he removed them and used the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, and next carefully backcombed by working at the base of the hair and gently moving upward and inward.

Creating a low side part, he pinned the hair up with a textured ponytail hanging below. The aesthetic was to see the pins, so he used larger, No-Crease rubberized bobby pins, packing them in closely together in colors that contrasted with the hair shades, even putting in some blue-hued pins.

Alicia Torello for Color Club created “something hard and funky, not repetitive of the colors in the collection, but still channeling the 1960s and a chic version of chipped nails.” She applied the Stuck on You Base Coat, followed up with Killer Curves, created in a half moon, but without the curves. Nail artists gave the base coat a minute to dry, then placed Scotch tape on the tips of the nails, applied the Killer Curves, waited another few minutes, removed the tape, and applied top coat. And that’s how you do the quickie, backstage version of a half moon manicure with a “chipped” aesthetic!