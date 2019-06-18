It Took This Cult-Favorite Salon Years to Perfect Its First Polish Line

New Yorkers looking for trendy, chic manicures love Paintbox. The Soho salon is a mecca for minimalist nail art in ultra-cool color combinations. But if you’re not in New York, you couldn’t exactly recreate Paintbox’s famous looks at home—until now. After five years in development, Paintbox has launched the Power Couples nail polish collection. There are three 10-free, cruelty-free, universally-flattering duos for Spring/Summer 2019 to make the brand’s cool nail art all the easier.

Former beauty editor Eleanor Langston is Paintbox’s Chief Creative Officer. She helped create the nail polish pairs in part to make choosing colors a less tedious process. “Standing in front of a polish wall is super intimidating and brings a paralysis of choices,” Langston said in a statement. “These curated Power Couples are approachable, experimental, artful–and all you need in your nail-polish wardrobe this season.” Paintbox lacquer is long-wearing and easy to apply thanks to the bottles’ paddle-shaped, tapered fan brush and short brush stem giving you all the control.

The three pairs include: Like Desire + Like Dreams (coral cherry and soft lilac), Like Wild + Like Wonder (earth green and sky blue) and Like Spice + Like Spring (cinnamon red and lemonade yellow).

While Paintbox has dozens of cool-girl nail looks on Instagram, you can obviously get creative with the color options.

Each Power Couple retails for $40 on the Paintbox website and in the nail salon. If you prefer to mix it up, you can also grab single polishes for $22 each.

