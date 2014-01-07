The Key to a Painless Wax

No matter how often we get a wax, it’s still painful. But since it’s also a surefire way to get our brows groomed perfectly without getting finger happy and over-plucking, we’re not letting go of the routine anytime soon. Noemi Grupenmager, the CEO and founder of Uni K Wax Centers, offers one tip to ease the pain and guarantee less frequent trips to the salon for an eyebrow wax.

In one word: moisturize. Moisturizing is key to keeping your skin soft before and between waxes. “In hydrating before you wax, it allows the hair to be removed entirely with minimal discomfort and after, it helps the skin stay clear from irritation,” says Grupenmager. “If the skin is dry, rough, and cracked, the hair could break off rather than being removed completely from the root and your next wax will be in four weeks opposed to the general six-eight weeks.”

Next time you moisturize before bed, make sure to brush the lotion along the eyebrows as well.

