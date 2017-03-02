This Woman Trying to Peel Off a Painful Face Mask is The Funniest Thing Ever

Alright, so we like to think that we’re pretty decent people who don’t laugh at someone else’s misfortune. But when that misfortune involves a woman trying to peel off an incredibly sticky, painful charcoal face mask while screaming, we can’t help but lose our shit laughing. Because believe us when we say that this video is the only thing that has ever mattered, and you didn’t know it until now.



The video, which has been making its rounds on social media for the last 20 hours, shows a woman slathered in a charcoal facemask (the Blackhead Fix Black Mask Purifying Peel-Off Mask, to be exact), reviewing the product. “It was actually offered on a Facebook ad,” she said, noting that the packaging was pretty “shady,” and that it might be from a “shitty” company (our two thoughts: Yes, it is, and no, don’t try it at home). “I’m actually quite afraid to pull this off,” she then says, before pulling at the corners of her mask and promptly screaming, “oh my god, oh my god.”

The next three minutes—yes, three minutes—are pure pleasure (for us), as she slowly attempts to remove this mask that has essentially glued itself to her facial hair and skin, before asking someone next to her to peel it off for her. “I’m gonna hate you, I want you to know,” says the masked woman. Basically, you need to just watch the video for yourself to see what we mean. And instead of ordering this skin-damaging mask off of some random site, why not try the tried-and-true Boscia Luminizing Black Mask or the Bioré Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strip that won’t destroy your face?