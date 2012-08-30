Beauty Essentials for Your Labor Day Getaway

With the warm weather lingering for just a little bit longer your Labor Day getaway is the perfect chance to take advantage of your favorite brightly colored lipsticks and nail polishes. Go for corals and oranges that you’re sad to be packing away for the winter months.

The Amazonian tan you’ve been working on all summer is unfortunately probably starting to fade so a great self tanner is an absolute necessity. If you’re planning some fun in the last of the summer sunshine don’t forget to apply sunscreen to keep your sun-kissed glow from turning red hot. Plus, keep your makeup and hair light and natural with effortless products like cheek stain and salt water styling spray that require little fuss and last all day.

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite products to help you kiss goodbye to summer wherever you’re spending your Labor Day.