Beauty Essentials for Your Labor Day Getaway

With the warm weather lingering for just a little bit longer your Labor Day getaway is the perfect chance to take advantage of your favorite brightly colored lipsticks and nail polishes. Go for corals and oranges that you’re sad to be packing away for the winter months.
The Amazonian tan you’ve been working on all summer is unfortunately probably starting to fade so a great self tanner is an absolute necessity. If you’re planning some fun in the last of the summer sunshine don’t forget to apply sunscreen to keep your sun-kissed glow from turning red hot. Plus, keep your makeup and hair light and natural with effortless products like cheek stain and salt water styling spray that require little fuss and last all day.
We’ve compiled a list of our favorite products to help you kiss goodbye to summer wherever you’re spending your Labor Day.
A weekend getaway calls for the perfect relaxed and tousled hair. Perfect beach hair is only a few sprays away with this salt water based product.
(Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $24, BumbleandBumble.com)
Summer is almost over so your luscious tan is probably beginning to fade. Not to worry though this fast absorbing self tanner begins to show within just two short hours so you can be ready to show some skin in no time at all.
(Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel, $34, Clarins.com)
Make the most of the fleeting warm weather by wearing bright summer nail shades like this bright orange coral.
(Dior Vernis Riviera, $23, Dior.com)
Don't be fooled just because the weather is cooling down, you are still at risk of unwanted sunburn. Fend off premature aging with this lightweight, oil-free, sunscreen mist that's super easy to apply and lasts all day.
(Hampton Sun SPF 55 Continuous Mist Sunscreen, $32, Hamptonsuncare.com)
Natural lashes that won't smudge no matter what are a vacation must-have. This waterproof mascara will lengthen your lashes without the clumps leaving you looking like you were just naturally blessed with luscious lashes.
(Lancome L'extreme Waterproof Mascara, $26, Lancome.com)
A change of scenery can sometimes leave your hands feeling dry and chapped. Feed them this delicious marshmallow and macadamia-oil hand lotion to keep them soft and subtle.
(Soap & Glory Hand Food, $10, Soapandglory.com)
No one wants to look overdone or spend too much time in front of the mirror on vacation so invest in a tinted moisturizer that'll help you look flawless without all the effort. Stila's oil free tinted moisturizer gives you light coverage and a dewy and glowing complexion.
(Stila Illuminating Tinted Moisturiser SPF 20, $32, Stila.com)
For a light kiss of color on your cheeks a stain is perfect. This delicious mango tint won't smudge so it'll keep you looking fresh all day long.
(Benefit Cha Cha Tint, $29, Benefitcosmetics.com)
There's nothing worse than having your perfect weekend getaway crashed by pesky insects trying to leave you itchy and frustrated. Keep the bugs away with this herbal insect spray that is effective yet not harsh on your skin.
(Burt's Bees Herbal Insect Repellent, $80, Burtsbees.com)
Add a pop of color with a bright hued lipstick. The end of summer calls for your favorite orange and red toned lip-color to spice up your Labor Day weekend away.
(Nars Lipstick Heat Wave, $24, Narscosmetics.com)