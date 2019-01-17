Pacifica’s Latest Drop is the Best Thing to Hit Target This Month

Though a lot of us correlate healthy habits with weight management, smarter eating and some form of self-care, there are plenty of other (more fun) ways to improve the functionality of your body with less effort. For instance, it’s no secret that the the beauty industry is currently obsessed with creating all kinds of supplements, powders and potions that promise to work from the inside-out, improving everything from gut health to hair growth. And now, Pacifica beauty powder is joining the ranks…the Target ranks, to be exact.

The all-natural drugstore brand isn’t a new kid on the block, but this product is definitely the perfect add-on to their already-impressive products, like the Crystal Lit Moon Oil and Multi-Mineral BB Cream. Because if you want a flawless face finish, you should aim to take care of and nourish your skin first. And while there are plenty of products that could help improve everything from texture to uneven skin tone, a truly top-notch routine starts from the inside–cliché, but true.

That’s exactly what Pacifica aims to do with its new vegan and gluten-free beauty powders, which should mixed into water and juice once a day. Right now, they’re available exclusively at Target for $20 each, but before you buy, here’s a deeper dive into each of the formulas:

Seek Balance Beauty Powder

It’s been said that many common skincare concerns like acne, eczema and inflammation are impacted by the health of your gut. To better balance your gut-health, this coconut- and vanilla-flavored powder, filled with plant-based probiotics and antioxidant-rich berries, can make all of the difference.

Glow Greens Beauty Powder

Mom always told us to eat our veggies, but now that we are adulting and running around non-stop, getting in your daily dose of greens can be quite the challenge. This lemon-flavored powder has a blend of broccoli, spinach, kale and other supergreens so you can get nutrients from vegetables without actually eating them. Drink a few cups of this green juice a day and you’ll be glowing in no time.

Slay All Day Pineapple Beauty Powder

When the busyness of life can take you down, this energizing powder will give you just the boost you need to keep going. Pineapple, ashwagangda (a medicinal herb proven to help your body manage stress), green tea and hyaluronic acid will give you more energy than a shot of espresso, sans the jitters. The healthy dose of hyaluronic acid will help keep skin hydrated and dewy even as stress arises.

Wake Up Beautiful Beauty Sleep

It’s hard to feel gorgeous when you’re running low on quality sleep. Beauty sleep is a real thing. As you snooze, your skin restores and rejuvenates itself so you can wake up looking refreshed. This nighttime formula has Reishi mushroom, lavender and melatonin to help relax your body and give you a deeper snooze. Unlike the other powders in the collection, this evening option should be consumed 30 minutes before bed.

