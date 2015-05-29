What You Should Know About Oxygen Face Masks: 7 to Try Out Now

For us beauty obsessed gals, new innovations in beauty are pretty much the highlight of our month when they happen. When we can try out something new and amazing, it definitely gets us excited – and a little anxious which is why we’re loving oxygen face masks right now!
We’re seeing that tons of skin care companies are pushing aside boring mud masks and trying out a new, more gentle approach at clearing out the skin and leaving it radiant and luminous—oxygen face masks. When exposed to oxygen, these masks bubble up on your skin and dive deep into your pores to clean them out and give your skin a breath of fresh air.
If you’re just as excited about bubble masks are we are, you’ll love trying out these new masks in the slideshow above!
This super unique radiance-boosting mask will work wonders on your skin to even out your skin tone, clarify, detoxify and hydrate. This mask contains incredibly effective brighteners, hydrators and anti-oxidants that will support the oxygenation of skin cells that might have otherwise been compromised by environmental factors resulting in a more luminous, healthy-looking complexion.
(Where to Buy: Peter Thomas Roth Brightening Bubbling Mask; $55 at sephora.com)
Unlike most oxygenating masks, this baby also detoxifies your skin at the same time. The bubble mask eliminates impurities and any traces of pollution, leaving dull, fatigued skin completely re-oxygenated. Formulated with white tea extract and a derivative of vitamin E, your skin will instantly be protected from external aggressions and feeling fresh and radiant.
(Where to Buy: SEPHORA COLLECTION Bubble Mask Detoxifying & Oxygenating; $19 at sephora.com)
Safe for even the most sensitive of skin types, this frothy mask is formulated with oxygen bubbles and T.E.N. thermal water to hydrate the skin, leaving it looking and feeling purified and energized. You'll also love the free-radical damage protection that you'll receive from the acai berry extract that this mask was formulated with. It's an ideal pick-me-up for tired, dull skin resulting in healthier, clearer, more supple looking skin.
(Where to Buy: Cremorlab T.E.N. O2 Bubble Energizing Mask; $55 at peachandlily.com)
This hard-to-find Korean favorite is one effective bubble mask. Skinfood's Steam Milk Bubble Mask is a self-lathering mask with lots of fun and fluffy bubbles that clean, exfoliate and moisturize. Blended with steamed milk, skin is revitalized with a silky, soft finish after application!
(Where to Buy: Skinfood Steam Milk Bubble Mask; $22 at urbanoutfitters.com)
We love this oxygenating mask because of how quickly it takes action. In just three minutes, you can get the effects of a professional quality treatment at home designed to boost luminosity and reinvigorate skin in just three minutes. In just a short time, this mask will lessen the appearance of asphyxiated and fatigued skin and give it a re-energized appearance. It also helps smooth the appearance of fine lines!
(Where to Buy: Dr. Brandt Oxygen Facial Flash Recovery Mask; $55 at sephora.com)
Bliss' Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Facial Mask is the take home version of bliss spa's most famous facial, the triple oxygen treatment. It delivers a shot of oxygen and a powerhouse dose of vitamin C, anti-oxidants and hydration, to instantly energize, 'glow-ify' and detoxify skin leaving your skin feeling like a breath of fresh air.
(Where to Buy: Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask; $54 at ulta.com)
Those with combination or oily skin will instantly love this creamy clay mask. It will seriously clean up an excess sebum or trapped dirt with thousands of tiny bubbles that dive into mores and give a thorough clean. Since the clay is clarifying, it will tighten, tone and dry out blemishes while preventing new ones from popping up.
(Where to Buy: Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask; $14.90 at yesstyle.com)