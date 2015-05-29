What You Should Know About Oxygen Face Masks: 7 to Try Out Now

For us beauty obsessed gals, new innovations in beauty are pretty much the highlight of our month when they happen. When we can try out something new and amazing, it definitely gets us excited – and a little anxious which is why we’re loving oxygen face masks right now!

We’re seeing that tons of skin care companies are pushing aside boring mud masks and trying out a new, more gentle approach at clearing out the skin and leaving it radiant and luminous—oxygen face masks. When exposed to oxygen, these masks bubble up on your skin and dive deep into your pores to clean them out and give your skin a breath of fresh air.

If you’re just as excited about bubble masks are we are, you’ll love trying out these new masks in the slideshow above!

More From Beauty High:

7 Habits For Your Best Skin Ever

These Makeup Sprays Will Be Your Summer Savior

What to Do When Your Acne Treatment Backfires