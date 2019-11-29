These Oversized Scrunchies Scream Holiday Party

In the last few decades, scrunchies have gone wildly in and out of style. After being huge in the ’80s and the Saved by the Bell era, Sex and the City told us a city woman would never wear a scrunchie. Now, they’re everywhere, on VSCO girls and the most fashionable people around. For a more modern take on the trend, oversized scrunchies feel fresh and new—which is hard to do considering they’ve been around since our parents were dating. We can’t get enough of them.

Oversized scrunchies don’t just feel like big versions of the ones we wear to the gym or to bed. These feel dressier and more appropriate for a festive event, like a wedding or a holiday party. Sometimes they’re made of heavier cotton that’s stiffer and allows the scrunchie to really stand up, and other times they’re made from nylon organza to resemble a big cloud. They come in pretty much every color of the rainbow and can be worn on either long or bob-length hair (as long as you can grab a bit to tie up). Now that holiday parties are around the corner, shop some of our current favorites, below.

One of the first to launch an oversized scrunchie is this Philadephia-based indie brand. Room Shop’s nylon organza scrunchies are made from recycled, deadstock or discontinued fabric. We love the new watercolor options.

Kitsch called its oversized scrunchie the Dinner Scrunchie because it’s actually the size of a dinner plate. The chiffon accessory comes in red, black and cream.

True story: my mom bought me this polyester scrunchie in black and I’ve been wearing it like crazy. It’s smaller than the typical “oversized” styles but still looks big on my short bob. Plus, it comes in nine other colors. I love the way the stiff fabric makes the look a lewk.

Indie Los Angeles-based brand Courtyard LA creates scrunchies made from vintage pre-loved garments so every style is truly unique.

Before the Dinner Scrunchie, Kitsch launched these fun patent-leather styles in collaboration with hairstylist Justine Marjan. They come in black and blush.

This leopard-print scrunchie has a luxe velvet feel perfect for a holiday party.

Most of us sleep in these gentle silk hair accessories but there’s no reason why you can’t wear the oversized version out IRL.

