Overnight Fix: What You Should Be Using On Your Skin At Bedtime

Let’s face it: we constantly pack our days full of work, meeting up with friends, and finding time for a kickboxing class or two. Even though we only have 24 hours in a day, we’re always wishing we had extra time to fit in whatever else we couldn’t squeeze into an already busy week. With a shortage on time and an overage of beauty needs, it’s essential that we start using our sleeping time wisely. Enter the overnight skincare playbook.
By adding a few steps to your before bedtime beauty routine, you can get the most out of your sleeping hours and repair your skin overnight. Whatever season it may be, your skin needs some extra love and if you can multitask while taking care of yourself, it’s even better. From wearing moisturizing gloves to adding a drop of gradual tanner to your face cream, you’ll wake up looking hydrated, fresh and ready to take on a new day.
Do you prep your skin overnight? Tell us your smooth skin secrets below!
Find out how to fix your skin overnight!
Eyes: The area around your eyes is incredibly thin, so extra care must be taken. Overnight, let eye cream do its job to de-wrinkle and de-puff while moisturizing the area.
(Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream, $42, Kiehl's)
Nails: Using a nail cream like this one from Kur will restore your nails and cuticles once you use it continuously. Use it over polish or on bare nails and make sure to massage it into your nail bed.
(Kur Restorative Nail Treatment, $35, Londontown USA)
Hands: During flu season, upping the frequency of hand washing can be detrimental. Make sure to moisturize your hands at night with a heavy cream.
(L'Occtaine Shea Butter Hand Crea, $28, L'Occtaine)
Hands: Once you've prepped your hands with nail and hand cream, make sure to get the most out of your moisture by sealing it in for the evening with a pair of manicure gloves. When you wake up the next morning, your hands will be thanking you.
(Moisture Gloves, $10.25, Soap.com)
Feet: Even if your feet haven't seen the light of day during the winter, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be giving them any TLC. Keep your pedicure on point with a foot cream and amp up the results by wearing socks to bed.
(Burt's Bees Coconut Foot Cream, $9, Burt's Bees)
Face: Who doesn't love waking up with brighter skin? This sleeping facial from Korres is like overnight magic.
(Korres Wild Rose + Vitamin C Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial, $48, Sephora)
Face: No matter the season, a little glow goes a long way. Add a pinch of gradual self tanner to your face cream and wake up looking like you spent a few hours in the sun.
(Lorac Face selfTANtalizer, $28, Lorac Cosmetics)
Legs: Because the skin on your legs is tougher than most areas on your body, it needs more intense hydration. Try using a body oil instead of a regular lotion for longer lasting results overnight.
(Neutrogena Body Oil, $9.99, Neutrogena)
Underarms: Constant shaving and waxing can leave your underarms looking irritated, but this deodorant from Dove helps to bring them back to their natural state. Use it overnight to let the healing really sink in.
(Dove Clear Tone Skin Renew Deodorant, $3.88, Walmart)
Neck: All too often, we forget to put lotion on our necks, and this is the area we need to pay attention to most. One of the worst tell tale signs of aging is a woman's neck, because while her face may be wrinkle-free from years of taking care of her skin, she'll forget her neck and her age is immediately shown. Use a classic like Nivea on this all too forgotten area and you'll be happy that you did.
(Nivea Original Moisture + Vitamin E, $7.49, Drugstore.com)