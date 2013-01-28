Overnight Fix: What You Should Be Using On Your Skin At Bedtime

Let’s face it: we constantly pack our days full of work, meeting up with friends, and finding time for a kickboxing class or two. Even though we only have 24 hours in a day, we’re always wishing we had extra time to fit in whatever else we couldn’t squeeze into an already busy week. With a shortage on time and an overage of beauty needs, it’s essential that we start using our sleeping time wisely. Enter the overnight skincare playbook.

By adding a few steps to your before bedtime beauty routine, you can get the most out of your sleeping hours and repair your skin overnight. Whatever season it may be, your skin needs some extra love and if you can multitask while taking care of yourself, it’s even better. From wearing moisturizing gloves to adding a drop of gradual tanner to your face cream, you’ll wake up looking hydrated, fresh and ready to take on a new day.

Do you prep your skin overnight? Tell us your smooth skin secrets below!