13 Truly Amazing Overnight Face Masks That Make Your Skin Glow

by
Photo: STLYECASTER

You know those nights before bed when your face looks kinda dry and blah, or when it’s red and irritated from your latest round of breakouts, or when it just looks straight-up awful for no reason at all, other than the fact that universe clearly hates you? Yeah, we’ve been there. And wouldn’t it be awesome if, while you were sleeping, a magical product could repair your skin, so you could wake up with a dewy, glowing, shockingly pretty complexion? Welp, this product exists, and it ain’t magic—it’s science. Meet overnight masks (sorry; the name isn’t that exciting), the K-beauty product that’s taken up permanent residence on our vanities…and on our faces.

Overnight masks—commonly referred to as sleeping packs or sleep masks—are a Korean-beauty gem that are sort of a misnomer, since they’re definitely not a mask, but they’re also not quite a traditional lotion. Sleep masks are essentially just lightweight, yet incredibly potent, night “creams” that you slather on your face minutes before bed as the last step of your skin-care routine. Their goal: To form a protective and super-hydrating barrier over your skin, sealing in all of your skin-care ingredients, while infusing their own powerful hydrators and soothers into your skin barrier—all of which translates to a glowier, dewier, and more-baby-faced you when you wake up.

Of course, the results are in the formula, and a crappy sleep mask will do nothing more than moisturize your skin. So to help you get your greatest beauty sleep yet, we found the absolute best overnight masks that will kiss and cuddle your skin to sleep each and every night. Keep reading to find your favorite, and test them out tonight!

1 of 13
Lioele V-Line Waterdrop Sleeping Pack
Lioele V-Line Waterdrop Sleeping Pack

Lioele V-Line Waterdrop Sleeping Pack, $16; at SokoGlam

Photo: Lioele
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, $34.50; Clinque

Photo: Clinique
E.l.f. Moisturizing Sleeping Mask
E.l.f. Moisturizing Sleeping Mask

E.l.f. Moisturizing Sleeping Mask, $12; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
Pixi Nourishing Sleep Mask
Pixi Nourishing Sleep Mask

Pixi Nourishing Sleep Mask, $22; at Pixi

Photo: Pixi
TonyMoly Magic Food Banana Sleeping Pack
TonyMoly Magic Food Banana Sleeping Pack

TonyMoly Magic Food Banana Sleeping Pack, $18; at SokoGlam

Photo: TonyMoly
Algenist Splash Absolute Hydration Replenishing Sleeping Pack
Algenist Splash Absolute Hydration Replenishing Sleeping Pack

Algenist Splash Absolute Hydration Replenishing Sleeping Pack, $48; at Algenist

Photo: Algenist
Julep Night Shift Sleeping Mask
Julep Night Shift Sleeping Mask

Julep Night Shift Sleeping Mask, $34; at Julep

Photo: Julep
Freeman Beauty Infusion Brightening Overnight Mask with Hibiscus + Vitamin C
Freeman Beauty Infusion Brightening Overnight Mask with Hibiscus + Vitamin C

Freeman Beauty Infusion Brightening Overnight Mask with Hibiscus + Vitamin C, $8; at Ulta

Photo: Freeman
Shiseido Ibuki Beauty Sleeping Mask
Shiseido Ibuki Beauty Sleeping Mask

Shiseido Ibuki Beauty Sleeping Mask, $40; at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
Boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask
Boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask

Boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask, $34; at Boscia

Photo: Boscia
H20 Plus Infinity Overnight Wrinkle Reducing Mask
H20 Plus Infinity Overnight Wrinkle Reducing Mask

H20 Plus Infinity Overnight Wrinkle Reducing Mask, $44; H20 Plus

Photo: H20 Plus
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Overnight Mask
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Overnight Mask

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Overnight Mask, $24.99; at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
Vichy Aqualia Thermal Sleeping Mask
Vichy Aqualia Thermal Sleeping Mask

Vichy Aqualia Thermal Sleeping Mask, $34.49; at Target

Photo: Vichy

