How to Boost Beauty While You Sleep

Getting out of bed in the morning is always a drag, but as our mothers would say, consider the alternative. Regardless of whether you’re waking up at the crack of dawn for work or sleeping in until noon on a Saturday, these tips and products will help you wake up looking more beautiful than when you went to bed.

Prepare

It’s tempting to just plop into bed fully clothed with makeup intact at the end of a long day, but for best results, your beauty sleep should be as stress-free as possible. Always remove makeup before hitting the sack, even if it means just wiping down with a cleansing cloth, and wash your sheets and pillowcases once a week to reduce pore-clogging bacteria. It may seem overly indulgent, but spending a little more money on a silk pillowcase can vanquish a multitude of overnight beauty sins for better skin and hair come morning.

Moisturize

A fully cleansed face is the best canvas for layering on your most powerful products for maximum results. Easily absorbed, yet decadent-feeling when applied, Joanna Vargas Rejuvenating Serum ($100, joannavargas.com) blends in easily, so you’re not sticking to your pillowcase, but it leaves the face nourished and velvety soft. Argan, olive, neroli, coconut, rose hip, and jojoba oils help to prevent moisture loss overnight, and their versatility means the serum is perfect for all skin types.

Hydrate

If you’re dehydrated from the inside out, just slapping on the heavy face creams alone won’t do. Drinking a sufficient amount of water throughout the day is key to keeping your body functioning, and drinking water at night helps to reduce bloating caused by salt intake. Try mixing a tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar into a large glass of water about an hour before bedtime. The potent vinegar has countless health and beauty benefits that range from appetite control to skin clearing.

Treat

There are a range of overnight skin and hair treatment options on the market, and for good reason: These innovative products take advantage of the fact that your body is at its most regenerative while you’re sleeping. They’re also hugely appealing to the lazy, because something you can apply before bed, leave on, and rinse off in the morning requires way less effort and (conscious) wait time than something you use during the day. Korres Wild Rose + Vitamin C Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial ($48, sephora.com) addresses a veritable laundry list of beauty concerns, from dark spots to uneven texture. Add Alterna Caviar Overnight Hair Rescue ($38, alternahaircare.com), and you’ve got yourself a total overnight makeover going on.

