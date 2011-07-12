Our Top 10 Favorite Fashion Girls’ Hair Transformations

Switching clothes from season to season is a no-brainer, but for some, changing your hair color to match the season (or even just for a little while!) can be a scary, unwelcome change. If you’re like us and find endless inspiration in the likes of Chlo, Zoe and Abbey Lee’s sartorial choices, don’t stop at the clothes, look to their hair, too!These ladies make runway and everyday clothing look extremely covetable and their drastic hair changes are alluring and DIY-inducing as well.

If you’re ready to switch up your luscious locks either for the first time or for the tenth, check out cool color and cut choices in the slideshow above for inspiration.