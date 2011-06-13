Our Top 10 Favorite Beauty Quotes

Beauty is ever-changing, forever obsessed over and forever talked about. These are our top ten quote choices for leading you to a more beautiful you! Let us know if you have any personal favorite beauty quotes in the comments section below!

10. “The ideal beauty is a fugitive which is never found. “- Joan Rivers



9. “People often say that ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder,’ and I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing that you are the beholder. This empowers us to find beauty in places where others have not dared to look, including inside ourselves. “-Salma Hayek

8.“Beauty without expression is boring. “- Ralph Waldo Emerson

7. “Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical.- Sophia Loren

6. “Makeup is a way for a woman to look and feel like herself, only prettier and more confident”- Bobbi Brown

5. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. “- Audrey Hepburn

4. “Beauty, to me, is about being comfortable in your own skin. That, or a kick-ass red lipstick. “- Gwyneth Paltrow

3. “Be daring, be different, be impractical, be anything that will assert integrity of purpose and imaginative vision against the play-it-safers , The creatures of the commonplace, the slaves of the ordinary “- Cecil Beaton

2. “Don’t be too serious: It’s only Makeup! “- Francois NARS

1. “I don’t like standard beauty. There is no beauty without strangeness.”- Karl Lagerfeld



