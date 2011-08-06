Our Picks for the Top 10 Summer Beauty Bombshells

Hello August! As the summer is coming to an end, why not celebrate summer’s best beauty looks from our favorite silver screen sirens? These ladies have set the standard and why not take advantage of what’s left in the summer and recreate these looks on your own. Without further ado, here are our top 10 picks.
Dish what is your favorite look for the summer?
Bo Derek is still running through my mind ever since I saw this infamous scene from the movie 10. This beach bombshell exudes confidence even with a full head of braids with beads. Fun accessories whether they are beads, feathers or glitter can spruce up any hairstyle.
Don't fight the elements embrace your curls! We love how Jennifer Grey was not afraid to bring out her wild side. You can let your hair down and keep your curls in check with the right anti-frizz products.
Whether you're exploring an island like Alexis Bledel or out on the town, you can easily put your hair up in a flirty ponytail. You can have a high ponytail for a fun look or a lower ponytail for a more sophisticated look.
Jessica Alba is simply glowing from head to toe. For the summer you don't want to focus the glow on your face but on your whole body. Always protect your skin with SPF but you can definitely get a natural looking glow with self-tanners.
Christie Brinkley showed off her blonde locks while riding a Ferrari but getting that right hue for the summer can be a challenge. Adding highlights can definitely lighten it but it's all based on the toner to get natural looking color to match your skin tone.
Ursula Andress gave us such a perfect walk off from a swim with a fresh face and a sun kissed glow for James Bond Dr. No. Another Bond girl, Halle Berry, showed us 40 years later how a fresh face with neutral tones along with a confident strut is perfect for the beach no matter the hair length.
As Grace Kelly was exchanging quips with Cary Grant and soaking up the sun she was not only protecting her skin with SPF but her hair as well. Ditch that baseball hat and look chic with a headwrap.
Who says red lips are just for the fall or winter? Rachel McAdams rocked red lips during a romantic canoe ride. You can give your lips some pop by adding a bright fuchsia or coral lipstick to make that pout stand out.
No need to have long hair to feel sexy, a short cut can show off your gorgeous features and your spunky personality. Audrey Hepburn is a great example of how a pixie cut is timeless.
Brooke Shields showed how flawless skin is sexy! It's essential to get the right skin care products for each season to show off your gorgeous skin and let your beauty do the talking.