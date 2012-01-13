Our Picks From the Critics’ Choice Awards

Last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards definitely made up for the disappointment from the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week. Although slightly less glamorous, the looks were much more beautiful on the red carpet with natural waves and fuchsia lips. These were a few of our favorite looks from Hollywood veterans and newcomers alike.
We love how Elle Fanning always keeps it natural and age appropriate at events. From her long wavy blonde hair, to stained pink pout and bold brows this look is perfection.
Anyone with hair this long, this thick and this shiny deserves a bit of recognition. Plus Shailene Woodley went from Secret Life of the American Teenager to George Clooney's costar... that also deserves a round of applause.
Charlize Theron made quite an impression with her braided up-do. We love that even though she has been in the industry for so long, she still knows how to have fun on the red carpet.
Inspired by the spring runways, celebrity stylist Adir Abergel created a messy up-do for Diane Kruger's look.
To create the up-do, Abergel started by taking the front sections of the hair and twisting them upwards. He then pinned the twists in back and into place, creating volume in the front. Abergel completed the up-do by dividing the rest of the hair into sections, twisting and pinning the pieces until all of the hair was pinned up.
Always a favorite of ours, we love Elizabeth Olsen's slightly more golden locks and natural face. It was the perfect look to balance that yellow Pucci dress.
Kirsten Dunst kept it casual with a slightly messy half-up, half-down 'do, but amped up the glamour with her bold pink lip.
Her hair is still a bit underwhelming (we just still miss the blonde locks), but her blue cat eye is something to swoon about. Emma Stone's bold rimmed eyes bring out the green in her eyes and dress, completing the look.