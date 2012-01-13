Our Picks From the Critics’ Choice Awards

Inspired by the spring runways, celebrity stylist Adir Abergel created a messy up-do for Diane Kruger's look.

To create the up-do, Abergel started by taking the front sections of the hair and twisting them upwards. He then pinned the twists in back and into place, creating volume in the front. Abergel completed the up-do by dividing the rest of the hair into sections, twisting and pinning the pieces until all of the hair was pinned up.