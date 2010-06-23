Our Favorite Safe Tanning Alternatives, Say Goodbye To Streaky Lotions

As the heat index rises, our desire to wear clothing wanes. If we can somehow survive on tiny sundresses for the entire summer, wouldn’t life be perfect? With those skimpy dresses though, we end up revealing the fact that our skin hasn’t seen the sun since you drank too many margaritas last Labor Day weekend . Instead of turning to the usual lotions and creams that leave those suspicious looking streaks, we’ve come across some more innovative self-tanners that won’t damage your skin but will still give you that sun-kissed look you desire. Flip through the slideshow above to find a new way to get the perfect bronzed hue.
No more orange palms or awkward gloves! These cute towelettes make the tanning process so much more pleasant. Kate Somerville 360 Tanning Towelettes, $48, katesomerville.com
This personal airbrush kit makes a flawless tan (almost) easy, and you avoid being stark naked in a booth with a stranger, so we're in! Luminess Tan, $149.00, luminesstan.com
Even out your skin tone and achieve a bronzed glow with this spray on tan for the face. Dior Bronze Sun Powder Spray, $60, sephora.com
Giving you a healthy glow and firmer skin at the same time, this cream is a dream come true. Philosophy The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream, $28, nordstrom.com
This self-tanning gel cools your skin as you apply, and leaves a slight shimmer, adding a perfect summer glow. DuWop Clear Revolution Shimmering Self-Tanner, $30, amazon.com
Add some color to your pale legs with this bronzing stick. In just a few easy swipes we've got a LiLo glow. Tarte Glam Gams Bronzing Stick, $30, beauty.com
Get an airbrush "tan from a can" without the need to rub or pat it dry and it smells a bit citrusy for a hint of Florida sun. L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Pro Perfect Salon Airbrush Self-Tanning Mist, $10.49, ulta.com
This all-natural mist delivers your perfect shade of tan for your skin, with very little odor. Glow Fusion Micro-Nutrient Face & Body Natural Protein Tan, $58, sephora.com
A celeb makeup artist creation, this product is actually a lotion to give you an event-ready glow that you can wash off later. Red Carpet Kolour Luminous Body Glow, $40, qvc.com