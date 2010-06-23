Our Favorite Safe Tanning Alternatives, Say Goodbye To Streaky Lotions

As the heat index rises, our desire to wear clothing wanes. If we can somehow survive on tiny sundresses for the entire summer, wouldn’t life be perfect? With those skimpy dresses though, we end up revealing the fact that our skin hasn’t seen the sun since you drank too many margaritas last Labor Day weekend . Instead of turning to the usual lotions and creams that leave those suspicious looking streaks, we’ve come across some more innovative self-tanners that won’t damage your skin but will still give you that sun-kissed look you desire. Flip through the slideshow above to find a new way to get the perfect bronzed hue.

