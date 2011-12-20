Our Favorite ‘Hunger Games’ Beauty Looks Thus Far

Hi, my name is Amanda Elser and I am obsessed with The Hunger Games. There, I said it – now don’t pretend you aren’t freaking out too.

There are still another three months to go, but I am so excited about the March 23 release that I have been dissecting every still from the film, and I have to say this film is definitely going to provide a plethora of beauty looks for us to talk about.

From Katniss’ braid toCaesar Flickerman’s blue hair, we’ve rounded up our favorite beauty looks from the released stills of the film. But don’t worry, I am sure there will be more to add in the next few months so keep your eyes out!