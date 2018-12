Madison, the cutest five-year-old makeup aficionado out there, posted another YouTube tutorial about how to make yourself look like a sunflower for Halloween. Yes, we’re talking Halloween already.



Madison walks us through step-by-step how to achieve this earthly look for October. She used a brown eyeliner to trace the circle around her face, brown eyeshadow to color it in and yellow eyeshadow to color around the circle and create the dots.

Chick-a-Chick-a-Wow-Wow!