Our Fave Hair Removal Solutions! Try At-Home Products Or Go Pro

When the conversation turns to waxing (as they so often do come summertime…), I get a sudden flashback of the SATC movie and Samantha’s horror at her friend Miranda’s 3-month waxing hiatus. Since none of us want to go through the embarassment Miranda felt, or have to witness the shock on any of our friends faces seeing hairs from down there, we take great measures to make sure everything is properly groomed. Whether we’re speaking about bikini lines or eyebrows, we search for the most pain-free methods our money will buy.

Below you can find our suggestions for the best methods in waxing, lasering and just plain banishing all unwanted hair in the comfort of your own home and if you get lazy, in the hands of the pros. Read on!



Take Home Waxing:



Nads strips are a legend the Australian brand is known for its fragrance-free formula, arguably one of the best at-home kits for sensitive skin. These strips include a desensitizing wipe to calm the skin before use inching us even closer to the salon experience at home. Nads Large Hair Removal Strips, $6.99, ulta.com



Handheld Laser:



This FDA-approved device offers a convenient hand-held laser in the privacy of your own home. Although the price is a bit steep, you definitely save money (or at least break even depending on the amount of bulbs bought at $50 a pop) if you plan on lasering your entire body. And, if you’ve ever been lasered before, you know how nice it is to never have your hair grow back…Silk’n SensEpil, $499, sephora.com



Hair Removal Cream:



Hair removal creams have a horrible rep, with a combination of being goopy and smelling like death, most people resort to other means. But Veet’s in-shower cream is easily washed off in the shower and doesn’t cause irritation. The smell is less severe (although there is a faint chemical smell), but is easily masked by your body wash. Veet in Shower Hair Removal Cream, Sensitive Formula, $9.99, drugstore.com

At-Home Sugaring Kit:



Photo Courtesy of Shobha

Sugaring kits are extremely popular as a method of at-home waxing, probably because it’s a less painful wax and provides an easier clean up. Shobha’s paraben-free product provides handy machine washable strips. Shobha Sugaring Kit for Hair Removal, $29.99, drugstore.com

And, if you don’t trust yourself quite that much and would rather leave hair removal up to the professionals, here are our recommendations:

Salon Waxing:



Photo Courtesy of Uni.k.Wax

For those of you who are a bit wary of salon waxing (sharing strips with others, burning hot wax) Uni.K.Wax is the place for you. This all-natural stripless wax cools on contact to give you the most hygenic wax yet. Every client gets their own tub of wax made for them upon arrival, and the bright green goo seamlessly pulls hair from the root with less irritation than other spas.

Salon Lasering:



To get rid of hair for good, a select few of us have discovered laser hair removal and have dished out the cash to never have to shave or wax again. Completely Bare spa offers multiple forms of laser removal, including a light for darker skin tones to pick up all of those little hairs. When I went in to try out the service, I was pleasantly surprised to find how well it worked! We’re looking forward to smooth skin for months to come.

