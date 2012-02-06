Our Fashion Week Survival Guide

It’s that time of the year again — the week we anticipate and dread almost equally is approaching. Don’t get us wrong, New York Fashion Week is a magical time, but all the running around in between shows in the February slush with nothing but a camera, a tube of lipstick, your laptop and half a granola bar to sustain you until your next break can get a bit tiresome.

And while we can’t anticipate everything, we are pretty confident in the survival guide we have prepared for this season. Between that extra stack of business cards and spare pair of flats, check out our slideshow above to see what else Rachel and I are packing in our bags as we prep for the next week to come.