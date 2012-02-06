Our Fashion Week Survival Guide

It’s that time of the year again — the week we anticipate and dread almost equally is approaching. Don’t get us wrong, New York Fashion Week is a magical time, but all the running around in between shows in the February slush with nothing but a camera, a tube of lipstick, your laptop and half a granola bar to sustain you until your next break can get a bit tiresome.
And while we can’t anticipate everything, we are pretty confident in the survival guide we have prepared for this season. Between that extra stack of business cards and spare pair of flats, check out our slideshow above to see what else Rachel and I are packing in our bags as we prep for the next week to come.
You really have to try it to believe it. Both Rachel and I swear by CoverGirl Lip Perfection lipstick. They come in an array of bright, vivid colors perfect for a long day and go on super smooth with all day staying power. Even as the color fades, it still leaves your lips with a nice stain. My go-to is Spellbound for the perfect burst of color on a rainy day. (BTW: If it rains next week we are coming after you, weather gods.)
(CoverGirl Lip Perfection, $5.59, drugstore.com)
The secret ingredient for our fresh-faced look -- eyedrops can do wondrous things to eyes that only got a few hours rest. Just add a few drops to give your eyes a jolt and the whole day will become a lot clearer.
(Refresh Classic, $18, drugstore.com)
I mean, it probably goes without saying, but Rachel and I would probably be nothing without our iPhones. Not only do they hold our precious calendars, they give us directions to those shows in obscure locations, double as a mirror compact in tough times and record all of those sought-after interviews.
(iPhone 4S, apple.com)
On those days where we literally don't even have time to stop and eat, granola bars are our best friends. I am partial to Clif bars because they fill me up and come in yummy flavors. (We also dash a few bags of gummy bears in our desks for desperate times.)
(Clif Bars Pack of 12, $14, drugstore.com)
I'll admit, I have yet to try one of these miracle masks, but they are Rachel's number one essential. The SK-II Treatment mask provides intense hydration in those moments of desperation.
(SK-II Treatment Masks, 6 Sheets $90, shop.sk-ii.com)
No matter how hard we try or what we do, we also either leave or go into fashion week with an epic cold. This year I am going to try to avoid that by popping calcium C pills on the reg and using this Burt's Bees Aloe & Witch Hazel hand sanitizer. This gentle formula is perfect for those people who hate the sticky residue and strong alcoholic smells that come with most sanitizers.
(Burt's Bees Hand Sanitizer, $3.50, burtsbees.com)
When we saw Felicity Jones for the new Dolce & Gabbana Kohl Collection we couldn't wait to try the new products and now that we have we are addicted. Rachel is particularly partial to the black eyeliner.
I don't know about you, but I can face almost anything if I have mascara on. Clinique Lash Power Mascara has a long-wear formula that allows for great lashes all day long with no need for reapplication!
(Clinique Lash Power Mascara, $15, sephora.com)