Our Beauty Must-Haves When Facing an Ex

There is nothing worse than running into an ex completely unprepared – even worse when he is with his new girlfriend.

In a recent interview, Dita Von Teese, the original heartbreaker, revealed one of her beauty secrets for maintaining that “perfect” image, just in case the dreaded run-in should occur.

“I always put my hair in a chignon before I leave the house; I always put lipstick on; I always put sunglasses on. It takes me two minutes, but I know that having the sunglasses and the lipstick makes my look appear finished even though it’s not,” she explained. “All it takes is that one time, when you decide that you’re not going to change your clothes, or that you’re not going to brush your hair, and you run into your ex-boyfriend you didn’t want to see, or even worse, his new girlfriend. So think about that before you leave the house.”

Wise words to live by Ms. Von Teese. So we asked the StyleCaster team what their beauty must-haves are to avoid severe embarrassmentwhen they run into that jerky-ex beau and his annoyingly pretty new girlfriend.

[Madison]