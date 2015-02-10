Fashion Week Looks We’d Like to See Make A Comeback

Fashion Week generally arrives in NYC as a veritable storm of very tall models infiltrating the city, toting around their enormous portfolios and getting lost on the subway. While last season’s Fashion Week was a subdued palette of “no-makeup makeup,” it left most of us wanting for MORE. More glamour, more color, more daring beauty looks! We’re hoping that the coming week’s runway will breathe some life into our winter weariness, but in the meanwhile we are reminiscing on some of our favorite beauty looks from Fashion Weeks past, and anticipating what we’d like to see come back.
Bigger Hair
Models have their hair tortured as their job–especially during fashion week–so it might as well be for heavenly curls like at Marc Jacobs' Fall '13 runway show. If hair is power, these are for sure power-curls, as we're sure the models stomped down the runway, coils bouncing in step.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Face Embellishment
A Detacher had their models walk down the runway with gold and silver star tattoos on their faces. On an otherwise gray palette, a little youthful and fun detail like this makes a minimal look so much more eye-catching for different reasons. Fashion should be fun, right?
Photo:
Imaxtree
Textured Metallics
Gold leaf, as tricky as it is to use, looks so textural on a model's face. When you combine the gleam with a layered texture, it takes what could've been a nice look to an elevated (literally) place. Barbara Bui's Spring '15 show had the models' eyes layered with gold leaf and an otherwise bare face and soft pink lips.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Power Ponies
The ponytail is often what we relegate to when we haven't washed our hair in a couple days or when we just can't deal with our hair today. It's so inspiring to see hairstylists take the mundane ponytail to such creative heights with this futuristic nomad look at Chanel's Fall '14 show.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Reptilian Rockstar
This is probably a rather subdued look for Galliano, but for his Spring '15 show, models wore loose wavy carefree hair with striking metallic and black cat-eyes. The metallic shadow gave a reptilian rainbow fish kind of look, for a rock and roll vibe that is generally the Galliano M.O.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Disco Lids
Glitter makes everything better. Not a fact, so much as empirical evidence, House of Holland Spring '15 show was again, a subdued (for the line) look with glitter topping an all-around black kohl-rimmed look. If disco boho ever became a thing, this would be the look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Nail You Can Do Literally Nothing In
While not suitable IRL, crazy architectural nail art is SO exciting to see during fashion week. Nails may not get a lot of play on the runway, but you really can't miss Libertine's Spring '15 models' hands, dripping in all sorts of modge-podge nail fixins'.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Quirky Braids
We always love a good braid, from the fishtail to the crown, but the old fashioned pippy-longstocking or better yet–Wednesday Addams pigtails, get no love. That is, until Marc Jacobs Fall '14 show which had a sporty goth vibe with black-rimmed eyes and schoolgirl pigtail braids. More throwbacks to our favorite characters from literature and film please.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Neon Headlights
Peter Som's Spring '15 runway collection was rather austere, but his models sported a hit of neon color under the inner corners of their eyes, taking the look to a much more neo-futuristic place.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Black Swan Prom
Chanel hit it again for their Spring '14 show with this stunning, yet recreate-able look. The feathered 'do and black-rimmed eyes is very elegant black swan, but adding glitter below the eyes gives it a fun take, as if the ballerina went to a rave instead.
Photo:
Imaxtree
High Drama, High Impact
Rodarte is known for creating intricate and fantastical collections, so it makes sense to make their models as fantastical as possible. Their Fall '14 show was a beauty hit with a plummy/wine smokey eye and lavender glitter lips. More is more, and we like it that way.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Hairline Decoration
The hair part is such an overlooked place for ornament let alone second consideration aside from "center or side?" The Suno Fall '14 beauty team decorated it with gold shimmer, making the models look like there's a halo of golden light atop their heads as they walk down the runway with dreamy pink eyes.
Photo:
Imaxtree