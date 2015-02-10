Fashion Week Looks We’d Like to See Make A Comeback

Fashion Week generally arrives in NYC as a veritable storm of very tall models infiltrating the city, toting around their enormous portfolios and getting lost on the subway. While last season’s Fashion Week was a subdued palette of “no-makeup makeup,” it left most of us wanting for MORE. More glamour, more color, more daring beauty looks! We’re hoping that the coming week’s runway will breathe some life into our winter weariness, but in the meanwhile we are reminiscing on some of our favorite beauty looks from Fashion Weeks past, and anticipating what we’d like to see come back.

