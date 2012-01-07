Our Beauty Bag Secret: Primer

Applying makeup to a bare face is a big “no-no” especially if you need the makeup to last a while. Primer acts as a base, filling in lines and wrinkles for the perfect makeup application. The difference will be noticeable as your makeup glides on smoothly and stays put for as long as you need it to.
There are obviously tons of primers to choose from, but more importantly there are specific ones targeted for the spots you need a little extra strength for. Whether you need that smokey eye to stay put though the night, or you don’t want that blush moving – we’ve got a list of primers that have you covered.
Check out the slideshow for our must-have primers!
Working for eight hours and then headed for a dinner date straight after? Dont stress, instead just spritz some of this primer on which offers up to 16 hours of staying power for your makeup.
(Urban Decays All Nighter XL Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $34, urbandecay.com)
That smokey eye isnt going anywhere after you dab some of this eye primer on. This is the full-proof way of avoiding creasing and smudging.
(Too Faced Shadow Insurance Anti-Crease Eye Shadow Primer, $18, toofaced.com)
You spent all that time getting that red lipstick to look perfect just for it to come right off in a little while. Avoid this from happening by applying this primer made specifically for you lips.
(Urban Decay Lip Primer Potion, $20, urbandecay.com)
For a flawless finish this is the primer you need to snag. It has a jelly-like texture that makes the skin appear so smooth youll forget the need for foundation.
(Victorias Secret PRO Airbrush FX Face Primer SPF 20, $18, victoriassecret.com)
Not only does this primer keep your makeup on for a long time, but it also treats it for healthier looking skin. The plant and fruit extracts will keep your skin hydrated -- perfect if your skins a little on the dry side.
(Tartes Clean Slate Natural Face Primer, $30, ulta.com)
You will get full lips and the smoothest lipstick application ever when you use this.
(benefits Lip Plump, $22, sephora.com)
This primer comes in three different shades allowing you to get the closest match to your shadow as possible. It acts like a magnet attracting the eyeshadow once applied.
(Kat Von Ds High Voltage Eye Primer, $15, sephora.com)