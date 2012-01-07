Our Beauty Bag Secret: Primer

Applying makeup to a bare face is a big “no-no” especially if you need the makeup to last a while. Primer acts as a base, filling in lines and wrinkles for the perfect makeup application. The difference will be noticeable as your makeup glides on smoothly and stays put for as long as you need it to.

There are obviously tons of primers to choose from, but more importantly there are specific ones targeted for the spots you need a little extra strength for. Whether you need that smokey eye to stay put though the night, or you don’t want that blush moving – we’ve got a list of primers that have you covered.

Check out the slideshow for our must-have primers!