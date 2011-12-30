Our 2012 Beauty Resolutions

It is almost a new year, and that means new promises to make and break. But in 2012 we are going to make a genuine effort to better our beauty routines. Some of our many promises for the year ahead are to drink more water, religiously use eye cream and visit the dermatologist more.

Hopefully these are a few good habits that we can keep, but we wanted to know what beauty resolutions you wanted to make in 2012. So, we asked Beauty High’s Twitter followers what they wanted to promise themselves in the new year. Below are some of their resolutions, leave yours in the comment section below or tweet them to @BeautyHigh!