Whoa—Ouai Just Launched in All Ulta Stores

It looks like you’ll be heading to Ulta more than ever in 2020. In retail news, Ouai just brought its cult-favorite hair and body products into all Ulta stores and its website. “I’m so excited to see the brand take that next step with one of the OG heritage beauty retailers like Ulta Beauty,” founder Jen Atkin said in a statement. “Fans of the brand are always asking for more places to shop Ouai, so this affords an even bigger opportunity for more people to access the brand, IRL and online. Ouai is all about community, so this expansion is very much the vibe of who we are to our core—hair care for everyone.”

It’s hard to imagine Ouai anywhere but Sephora. The brand has been there since it launched. But with Ulta’s major push in the haircare category, the brand fits right in. Not that Ouai is only a haircare brand anymore. Atkin has since launched body products and even has an upcoming fragrance collection, all coming to Ulta.

Fans are obviously stoked about the launch. When Ouai posted its Ulta display on Instagram, comments range from “Wowowow too blessed. The body cream makes me smell rich, I live for it” to “Yaay I was waiting for this.”

Get those Ulta Rewards points ready to shop some of my favorite products, including Ouai’s Texturizing Hair Spray ($26 at Ulta), Body Creme ($38 at Ulta) and Wave Spray ($26 at Ulta). Of course, if you’re a Sephora stan, you’ll still be able to get your products there.

