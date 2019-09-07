Ouai Is Coming for Your Super-Greasy Hair With New Dry Shampoo

There are some weeks I feel like my life is all together. My bedroom is organized, I’m sleeping seven hours a night and my hair is clean. Other times, I can barely make time to wash my hair once or twice a week. That’s where Ouai’s Super Dry Shampoo comes in. It’s stronger than the brand’s original version, made to soak up grease even on the oiliest of scalps. Whether you take a morning workout class and have no time to suds up or you just have a crazy week like I often do, Super Dry will help make you look like you’re winning at life—even if you styled your hair in two minutes.

Ouai brand founder, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, launched the OG dry shampoo in 2016 and it’s been a beauty staple ever since. As per usual with Ouai, the campaign imagery is crazy-cute. It’s centered around a “heavy flow,” with Super Dry inside a box of Lola tampons—super tampons, of course. Sadly, you don’t get menstrual products with your purchase but the brand is doing something seriously cool. To coincide with the launch, Ouai is partnering with Period.org, donating $20,000 to help the organization “fight to end period poverty and stigma.” How cool is that?

Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. Super Dry uses rice starch to absorb oil and give strands volume, as well as volcanic minerals to clean and detoxify. There’s also Rhodiola Rosea extract to help fight free radicals and keep looking hair healthy. The fragrance is the uber-popular Melrose Place scent with notes of rose, bergamot, lychee, cedar-wood and white musk. People love it so much, Atkin even turned it into a perfume.

To test Super Dry, I went a little longer not washing my hair this week. TBH, I don’t have an oily scalp but usually feel dirty after more than three days. Luckily, I had a busy week with family visiting and not a lot of time to devote to my hair. Let me tell you: Super Dry does what it promises. With just a few light sprays onto my scalp, I could literally feel the formula soaking up the days of running around in 90-degree heat. What really impressed me was that there was no white powder left in my hair after I rubbed it in. Of course, I was careful not to use too much. But still, there wasn’t a hint of white on my brunette hair—a rarity with dry shampoo.

The Melrose Place scent is really lovely, although for me, it goes on a little strong for a hair product. But I was happy to notice it left behind a light, fresh smell—the heaviness didn’t linger for long. I had an event to run to and my hair looked and felt impressively clean for 4+ days of not washing it.

If you have an especially oily scalp or you need to get ready quickly after working out, you’re going to be obsessed with Super Dry. It’s available now for $24 at Sephora.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.