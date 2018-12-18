Prepare to See This Ouai x Summer Fridays Masking Set All Over Instagram

When Instagrammers speak, brands create wonderful masterpieces like this much-desired collaboration that will make your skin and hair flourish. Two social-forward brands, Jen Atkin’s Ouai haircare and Lauren Gores Ireland and Marianna Hewitt’s Summer Fridays, have teamed up to bring you a combo set that’ll inspire you to mask daily, literally.

In an interview with Allure, Gores Ireland explains that collaborating with the haircare brand was a no-brainer for them. “We know our fans also connect with Ouai products,” she says. “We immediately knew how incredible it would be to pair products together that would give your hair and skin a mega boost.” And a mega boost you’re sure to get with this three-piece set.

The limited-edition set features 1-ounce versions of the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask (yes, it’s as good as you’ve heard), as well as the Ouai Treatment and a selfie-worthy white plush hairband that we’re sure will be all over Instagram this month. It’s no surprise why the brand’s chose these notable products, they are top-sellers across the board.

The Ouai x Summer Fridays set will be available online at Sephora and theouai.com on December 25 (Merry Christmas to you) and in-store at Sephora on December 26. For those who want to ensure they don’t miss out, you can add your name to the first-access list, available on the ouai.com today.

Here’s the scoop on the products featured in this sure-to-sell-out collab. Sit back and start masking.

Ouai Treatment Masque

This miracle mask heals and restores damaged tresses in just one treatment. Infused with artichoke leaf extract, it helps seal the hair cuticle to fight frizz. It’s suitable for all hair types (even color-treated) and gives strands a punch of moisture in minutes.

$32 at Neiman Marcus

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

When your skin starts acting wacky, this mask will surely do the trick. It’s chock-full of vitamins, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients so you can get a dewy, radiant and smooth glow after a long day’s work–no rinse required.

$48 at Sephora