The Ouai to Grow Kit Stopped My Hair Shedding, Boosted Regrowth & 1 Other Unexpected Perk

As a beauty writer, there’s nothing I love more than getting to sing the praises of a product that actually works. In a market that’s so heavily saturated with products, my main goal is to get my hands on as many products as possible in the hopes of finding the gold stars out of the bunch that actually work.

It seems like hair growth serums and vitamins have been popping up in online ads and stores more than ever lately, and I’ve tried my fair share of them. After I started living alone (and there was no one to blame hair shedding on but me!), I realized I was shedding more than I ever had before each time I washed my hair. I had to spend practically every other day Swiffering loose strands from my hardwood floors. Just a few months ago I was using a scalp oil that promised regrowth, but it left me with a raw scalp that actually felt burned when I tried to touch it. I was annoyed but didn’t give up on my mission to find a product that actually worked.

When I heard that Ouai was coming out with a serum-vitamin combo that promised less shedding and more hair regrowth, I knew I had to try it. My scalp was fried from the other oil I was using, so to add insult to injury, I was also dealing with flakes in my hair. The Ouai Hydrating Scalp serum doesn’t use the typical ingredients found in other hair serums, like castor oil. It’s formulated with peptides, hyaluronic acid (!) and red clover flower extract to soothe the scalp. My scalp was in major need of moisture, so I was definitely lured in by the promise of hydrating hyaluronic acid.

If the brand name sounds familiar, it’s because Jen Atkin, the Kardashian’s go-to stylist, created it. And, as we all know, if something comes with the Kardashian’s approval, it’s gotta be good. So my hopes were high.

When you apply the leave-in serum daily and pop one of the Ouai vitamins in tandem, the brand says you’ll see results in as little as 90 days, but I have to say I started seeing results within the first week. After a week of taking the vitamin and applying the serum (I applied it each time I washed my hair to a clean scalp), I noticed about 1/3 less shedding in the shower. I also started to notice short little hairs lining the crown of my head and on the sides of my scalp where hair is the thinnest.

But perhaps the best and most unexpected perk of all is that my hair became noticeably less oily. Even in the winter, I typically have to wash my hair daily, it gets so greasy. Sometimes I even notice it looking greasy just a few hours after washing it.

Since I started the Ouai serum and vitamin combo, I can wash my hair every other day, which may not sound like much, but has been life-changing for me. I have friends that only wash their hair three to four times a week, and I’ve accepted that that will never be me, but even being able to push to every other day has made a difference for me.

I’ve only been using this combo for about a month now, but I can’t wait to continue to see more results and more growth by month three. If you’re looking for something that’s gentle on your scalp, will boost regrowth, stop shedding and actually balance the PH in your scalp so it appears less oily, this product combo is a great place to start.