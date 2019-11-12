We Could All Use Some of Ouai’s New Chill Pills

Celebrity hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur Jen Atkin is expanding the Ouai brand outside of haircare. With the new Chill Pills, she’s proving bath products are core items for Ouai. If you’re dreading the stress of the holidays and are envisioning some serious you-time (or self-care, if you will), Atkin has got you covered. These “pills” are basically chic bath bombs in the shape of oversized pills complete with the scored line in the middle. They’re extremely cute and smell great.

“We just launched body cleanser and creme, but wanted to have a product for those nights that you’re trying to slow down a little and want to do some self-care,” Atkin said. They’re like bath bombs for adults. No hot pink or glitter. They’re chic and quiet on your shelf and won’t stain your tub.”

The “pills” are made of jojoba oil for softness, safflower seed oil for a natural glow and hemp seed oil to calm and moisturize skin.

Chill Pills make the bathwater silky and smelling great. They have an all-new Ouai scent called Jasmine Rose that has, you guessed it, Jasmine and rose. While there are only six in each package, I only used half of one in the bath and it was enough for me. (It’s a way to just extend your pack.) Then, make a whole night out of it.

“You can add some Ouai Body Cleanser to the bath to make it more of a bubble bath experience if that’s what you’re into,” Atkin says. “I would recommend exfoliating with Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub for maximum softness. The crystals are made with sugar and will also dissolve in the bath. And if you’re feeling extra throw on a face mask and also the Ouai Treatment Mask with your hair in a bun. I also think they pair nicely with a bottle of wine if that’s your thing…”

Shop Chill Pills now for $28 for six on the Ouai website.

