Ouai & Byredo Just Launched a Dry Shampoo Collab and My Hair Has Never Smelled So Chic

Founded by celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Jen Akin in 2015, OUAI has become known for offering luxe “haircare you can relate to,” with an expansive range of fuss-free products that still feel luxe and cool, and today, the brand got even cooler. Now, OUAI’s best-selling dry shampoo formula is available with a new scent courtesy of cult-favorite fragrance brand, Byredo. Live and shoppable now on Sephora and TheOUAI.com, the limited-edition OUAI SUPER DRY SHAMPOO x BYREDO spray is scented with the brand’s iconic Mojave Ghost fragrance—and trust me, it smells just like the real thing, but costs a fraction of the price. “Ben [Ben Gorham, founder of Byredo] and I wanted to join forces in some way. We saw a lot of synergy between the two brands and our aesthetic approach,” Atkin tells StyleCaster.

Powered by natural detoxifying and volumizing ingredients like volcanic minerals and rice starch, the brand’s original (and super beloved) oil-absorbing dry shampoo was a no-brainer when it came to choosing the right product to collaborate on for both Atkin and Gorham. “It made sense to create a hybrid of the two products that seem to be such a cult favorite for both OUAI and Byredo. [You] get the benefit of a dry shampoo while smelling like this chic, expensive perfume was obviously such a win,” Atkin says. Um, agreed.

And yes, while the O.G. formula definitely revives musty, day-three hair smelling fresh and lightly-fragranced after a few spritzes, but this haircare-perfume hybrid leaves your locks smelling like straight-up luxury. As a longtime Byredo lover, Atkin decided to go with her own signature scent for the collab, Mojave Ghost. “It’s been in my fragrance collection for years—it truly is the dreamiest scent.” For those who haven’t had the pleasure of getting a whiff of the woody fragrance, it features base notes of Cedarwood, Crisp Amber, and Chantilly Musk, culminating in a complex, yet universally-palatable composition.

Of course, the OUAI x Byredo dry shampoo is also formulated with the original’s revolutionary oil-absorbing and texturizing properties, so it’s definitely *not* just a hair perfume. I mean, it even protects your hair and scalp from free radical damage. “The volcanic minerals help to naturally cleanse the hair and detox it starting at the root, so your hair does actually feel cleaner, it’s not just a bandaid, [while] the Rhodiola Rosea extract helps to fight free radicals which help hair appear stronger and healthier.” Talk about a multifunctional beauty product.

