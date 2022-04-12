This Gentle Exfoliating Serum Plumped My Aging Skin Without Irritation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing I love more than the feeling of exfoliating dead skin cells, rough patches and any and all texture from my skin. Unfortunately, my skin would rather I not. Luckily, there are products like Osea’s Seaglow Overnight Serum AHA Treatment that delivers the smooth, plump skin I want without the irritation from physically scrubbing. This new serum is the first exfoliating product from Osea, a brand known for its gentle skincare.

“I was blessed with very normal skin,” says Osea founder and CEO Jenefer Palmer. “When I was going down the assembly line, they gave me tiny pores…but not everybody gets it.” Osea customers had been asking for an exfoliating serum, so Palmer knew it was time to make one even if she didn’t necessarily need one for her own skin. She had to make sure this product would still be gentle on the skin, keeping in line with the rest of her clean, vegan line. That’s where seaweed comes in.

The formula contains a whopping nine percent AHAs including malic, lactic, citric and tartaric acid, as well as two percent phytic acid and tropical fruit extracts. But it’s the addition of sea actives (red algae, spirulina and sea water) that ensure your skin won’t become dry and oversensitized.

“What really sets it apart is that it supports the skin’s moisture barrier, and to me, it’s all about skin barrier,” Palmer says. The combination of acids and hydrating ingredients is what gives you that overnight smoothness. “I really love it because it really does promote the glow,” she adds. It’s for all skin types but if your skin is especially sensitive, Palmer recommends just applying a little to any congested or dull areas.

My skin is definitely on the more sensitive side and it’s gotten more dry and dull as I’ve hit my late 30s. Still, I didn’t listen to Palmer (oops) and I applied Seaglow all over my face before bed. I was stoked to wake up to smoother skin that I swear looked more plump and hydrated. If you have large pores and fine lines, this formula will make them look way less noticeable. Just wait until TikTok gets ahold of this stuff and you won’t be able to get your hands on it.

Osea Seaglow Overnight Serum AHA Treatment is out now.