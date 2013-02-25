Oscars How-To: Get Jessica Chastain’s Old Hollywood Glamour Hair

In the most prestigious awards show of the season, the Oscars didn’t disappoint when it came to elegant beauty on the red carpet. Award show after award show, Jessica Chastain wows us with her shiny red locks and flawless porcelain skin. At the Oscars last night, she left us in awe once again as she showed up on the red carpet looking like an absolute movie star. With a bold red lip and old Hollywood glamour hair that everyone strives for, Jessica was the stand out star of the night. We got all the details on her hair so you, too, can look like a movie star.

Renato Campora for Vidal Sassoon began styling Jessica’s hair by creating a deep side part and prepping tresses with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse, applying throughout hair for volume without the feel of product. Next, he used a round brush and blew the hair dry, spritzing Heat & Protect Shine Spray to prepare hair for curling. Using a 1/2 inch curling iron, Renato curled Jessica’s hair at the ends, holding for 10 seconds and pinning immediately after removing the curling iron. Once the hair was cooled, pins were removed and brushed out for a soft wave, and hair was tucked behind one ear. To finish Jessica’s hair, Renato sprayed the hair with Flexible Hold Hairspray to hold the style in place, leaving Jessica’s hair looking sleek and finished.

Would you wear Jessica Chastain’s old Hollywood glamour look? Let us know in the comment section below!