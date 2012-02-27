Oscars How To: Get Rose Byrne’s Smokey Eye & Dewy Skin

Rose Byrne always looks incredible on the red carpet, and tonight was no different. Stunning in a sequined black gown, makeup artist Maude Laceppee for NARS wanted to accent the gown and create an elegant yet modern look. Noting that “her dress is like a piece of jewelry, so we wanted glamorous and sexy but minimal at the same time” Maude chose to keep the skin look transparent and radiant and amp up the eyes.

Starting with a tinted moisturizer for a dewy glow, Maude highlighted the cheeks with NARS Gaeity Blush. She then added Lhasa eye shadow to Rose’s lids as well as Coconut Grove eye shadow into the outer corners of her eyelids and blended. To finish off the look Maude applied Bilbao lipstick, a pale topaz with a hint of shimmer and patted Copacabana Multiple all over her eyes, cheeks and lips for an icy sheen right before she hit the carpet.