The Beauty Trend I Expected at the Grammys Showed Up at the Oscars Instead

By the time the Academy Awards comes around, we’ve already drooled over the beauty looks from a bunch of huge award shows. Each had its own standout trends, either totally new and fresh or throwback looks we still love. But we were definitely surprised when the trend we thought would sweep music’s biggest night came through for the typically reserved Oscars. Unique hair accessories dominated the red carpet and they aren’t your basic headbands and barrettes either. I guess it’s the biggest award show of the season for a reason.

While the Grammy Awards generally brings out some crazy fashion and eclectic beauty, this year the trends were a bit more wearable. Musicians and actors slayed the red carpet with ultra-straight hair and Insta-worthy nails, but also bold face appliques. The Golden Globes were a bit more subdued, with bouncy blowouts, sky-high buns and artful makeup. The Oscar trends are somewhere in between both—glam gowns but some bold hair accessories. If you thought the trend was going away soon, well, think again. Check out some of our favorites, below.

Saoirse Ronan

Hairstylist Adir Abergel added a sparkly clip to Ronan’s updo and new bangs.

Lucy Boynton

Stylist Jenny Cho added pearls (and Sisley Paris products) to Boynton’s part for a dreamy look.

Billie Eilish

The singer-songwriter surprised us all with Chanel hair accessories.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Hairstylist Marjorie Lightford gave the back of Bathe’s hair some major interest with silver accessories.

America Ferrera

The actress is wearing a custom brass halo Jennifer Behr headband styled by Aviva Perea and fashion stylist Karla Welch. According to Behr’s Instagram, “America is Honduran, and wanted to create a headpiece that would allow her to carry her warrior ancestors with her.” Beautiful.

Aurora

When Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora and Idina Menzel performed “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, we couldn’t take our eyes off Aurora’s stunning crown.

Scarlett Johansson

Silver wire added interest to Johansson’s Old Hollywood updo.

Salma Hayek

Hairstylist Jennifer Yepez used Wen Hair & Body Care by Chaz Dean’s Bella Spirit collection for Hayek’s Brigitte Bardot-inspired updo and pinned this Greek goddess pin on top.

Rebel Wilson

The “Cats” actress was fashioned with an embellished gold Kitsch x Justine Marjan XL Rhinestone Chain Bobby Pin by celebrity stylist Robert Vetica.

