Ok, The Oscars Beauty Looks Are Shockingly Great This Year

We didn’t know what to expect from the Academy Awards this year. With everyone being home in sweats for more than a year, would stars go low-key or fully glam? It seems the latter based on the Oscar beauty looks for 2021. Virtually no one just phoned it in. Maybe being in matching sweatsuits started to get boring.

While it’s true celebs probably couldn’t wait to get dressed up, the Academy actually told award-goers they weren’t allowed to dress casually. It seems they didn’t appreciate all the chic PJs and hoodies at the Golden Globes. As much as we love the glam, it’s fun to see stars in more casualwear, too. But tonight, there’s nothing casual at the Los Angeles event. Drool over our favorites while we help you steal their looks with products you can buy now. And they’re not all pricey! Some you can literally grab on Amazon Prime. Score.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Zendaya

Her natural rosy makeup looks so pretty against her bright yellow gown.

Halle Berry

Hello, bob! Berry debuts her shortest cut in years and looks incredible.

Margot Robbie

We love a timeless low pony…but paired with her brand new piece bangs? Who even cares about the dress?

Reese Witherspoon

We love how Witherspoon’s rosy eyeshadow pops with her red gown.

Tiara Thomas

Can we get a round of applause for the singer’s flawless braids?

H.E.R.

It takes a true master to match your lipstick to the shade of your sunnies that perfectly.

Angela Bassett

The blue eyeshadow is so unexpected but totally works.

Andra Day

This is exactly how you do an updo on curly hair. It’s stunning.

Regina King

Her blunt bob never has a hair out of place.

Maria Bakalova

The newcomer looks like a Hollywood veteran thanks to makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan. The red lipstick is Sisley-Paris Phyto-Levres Perfect Lip Liner in Ruby ($60 at Nordstrom) with Phyto Lip Twist in Tango ($50 at Nordstrom) on top.

Carey Mulligan

We’re so happy to see the actress back on the red carpet! She first got her glow on with the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask ($399 at CurrentBody). Then, makeup artist Georgie Eisdell used Chanel Beauty to give her a natural glam. We especially love the pink cheeks. Eisdell applied Chanel Beauty’s Powder Blush in Rose Écrin #68 ($45 at Nordstrom). Her perfect updo is thanks to Jenny Cho using René Furterer products, including the Modeling Paste ( ) for the twisted topknot.

Viola Davis

The actress loves a pop of pink lip and we love her for it. This one is by Autumn Moultrie using L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Anti Feathering Lipliner ($8.59 at Amazon) in Cranberry and the shade Bold Orchid on the rest of the lips.

Amanda Seyfried

Gen Z may think that side bangs are over, but this classic, sidewise updo has officially convinced me that TikTok is dead wrong.

Celeste Waite

Makeup artist Allan Avendaño used Sisley-Paris Sisleya Le Teint Anti-Aging Foundation in shade 4.B ($185 at Nordstrom) to give the Waite that flawless complexion. Wow.

Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri

It’s hard to believe they don’t walk the red carpet every year. Both actresses’ look stunning but we’re especially loving Ye-ri’s magenta lip.

Emerald Fennell

The writer/director went matchy-matchy with her makeup and totally pulls it off.