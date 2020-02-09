All of the Standout Hair and Makeup Looks on the Oscars Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

As much as we get excited about the Academy Awards every year, this time around the show is a little less fun thanks to some questionable nominations and the obvious lack of diversity. But that doesn’t mean we won’t drool at all the 2020 Oscars beauty looks. Although some of our favorite celebs and movies were left out of nominations, there are still some stellar actors up for awards, as well as presenters and performers.

While the Grammy Awards gave us bold, eclectic hair and makeup, the Oscars are all about Old Hollywood glamour. But that doesn’t mean it’s boring. Zazie Beets and Mindy Kaling have already delivered standout fashion. And thanks to musicians such as Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish and Cynthia Erivo, the Oscars get an injection of out-of-the-box beauty it doesn’t always have.

Take inspo from some of these gorgeous stars for your next red carpet—or, you know, just a night out with friends.

Greta Gerwig

The “Little Women” director pulled back her ear-length bob to show off statement jewelry.

Kristin Cavallari

The reality TV star overlined her eyes for a dramatic makeup beat.

Beanie Feldstein

The “Booksmart” actress pulled up to the red carpet in side-swept, Old Hollywood-esque waves.

Charlize Theron

Per usual, the “Bombshell” nominee is red carpet perfection in soft, understated makeup and a slicked-down ‘do.

Florence Pugh

The “Little Women” nominee was a standout in this unique take on the classic top knot.

Gal Gadot

We need the secret to Wonder Woman’s perfectly-groomed brows.

Julia Louis Dreyfus

The legendary actress looks every bit the movie star in silver shadow and a bob with plenty of body.

Kelly Marie Tran

The “Star Wars” newcomer is owning this no makeup-makeup, shimmery eyeshadow.

Kristen Wiig

Um, hello lashes!! The actress and “Saturday Night Live” alum is giving us Twiggy vibes on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie

The waves. The red lipstick. That smize. Is there anything Robbie can’t pull off?

Maya Rudolph

Rudolph was born to wear this bob; it’s stunning.

Penelope Cruz

The Oscar winner is a stunner no matter what she wears, but we have to admit this bronze eyeshadow is a moment.

Rooney Mara

Queen of the red carpet top knot continued her reign on tonight’s red carpet.

Scarlett Johansson

That shimmery shadow on the inner corners of each eye truly takes this look to the next level.

Lucy Boynton

Holy mother of pearl, this hairstyle is by far the most creative on tonight’s red carpet.

Salma Hayek

Now, this is how you elevate a top knot.

Margaret Qualley

The milkmaid braid is back with a vengeance.

Rebel Wilson

Truthfully, we were not expecting Wilson to turn up the glam this much. She’s stunning.

Idina Menzel

The “Uncut Gems” star is a total vision in this understated, wispy updo with face-framing tendrils.

Janelle Monae

We know the singer and actress loves wearing fun hair accessories, but tonight, it’s all about the lips and lashes.

Kaitlyn Dever

The “Booksmart” actress is in line with the award season bob/lob trend and keeping her makeup simple with a classic cat eye.

Olivia Colman

Our favorite fictional queen (“The Crown”) is newly blonde and so werking it.

America Ferrera

The Superstore actress complimented her growing baby bump with a braided gold headband that we definitely didn’t expect to see on this red carpet.

Aurora

The singer-songwriter looks as though she stepped straight off a Fashion Week runway with her bleached brows and ornate headpiece.

Billie Eilish

The history-making Grammy winner is back on the carpet with her signature talons and lime green mane.

Billy Porter

The boundary-breaking POSE star slicked his hair down and parted it to the side for Hollywood’s biggest night and looks chicer than ever.

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star and Oscars performer is giving classic Old Hollywood glamour with red lipstick to match her gown and a wavy down-do parted to the side.

Lilly Singh

The late-night TV host expertly matches her smoldering gold eyeshadow to her chunky gold accessories.

Lily Aldridge

This middle part is working (and then some) on the model, who also opted for a classic red lipstick.

Mindy Kaling

The actress, writer and producer never shies away from a smoky eye and tonight is no exception; she looks gorgeous.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

The First Wives Club actress forced us to do a double-take with this finger wave detail on the side of her updo.

Zazie Beetz

The Joker star is giving her curly crown the spotlight it deserves with extra volume and brow-grazing bangs.