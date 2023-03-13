The Best Oscars Beauty Looks This Year Are Surprisingly Low-Key

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Last year’s Academy Awards proved the 95-year-old award show can still bring excitement. That’s even true in the beauty department. Though the award show is the most formal of them all, this year’s Oscars 2023 beauty looks are surprisingly low-key. Some might even call them laid back. Not everyone, of course. Some celebrities brought the glamour. Let’s drool over them, shall we?

In some Oscar years, the A-listers show up but the more, well, fun celebs have other plans. This year, Lady Gaga even walked the new champagne carpet. (She’s back, baby!) Even Rihanna blessed us with her presence looking incredible and glowy pregnant. It’s so fun seeing our favorite music and social stars hit the carpet alongside A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks of the night, though, of course, this isn’t an exhaustive list. We tried to give you all the details we know, down to what products they used so you can do some recreation for TikTok at home.

Rihanna

The pregnant singer is glowing — in Fenty Beauty, of course.

Melissa McCarthy

We’re dying to know what mascara the actor is wearing because those lashes are lashing.

Ashley Graham

The model and red carpet host has never looked so glam. Hairstylist Mashal Afzalzada created her twisted chignon with Living Proof hair products, while makeup artist Ivan Nunez used Revlon makeup for the bronzy glow.

Kate Hudson

Her silvery eye makeup, done by makeup artist Tonya Brewer, perfectly matches her sequin dress. She used all Kjaer Weis products. Hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg gave her voluminous waves using Great Lengths Hair Extensions and Varis hair tools.

Jessie Buckley

The Irish actor and singer slayed the champagne carpet with this red bob styled by Adir Abergel using Virtue products. Florrie White was on makeup with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Cate Blanchett

Hairstylist Robert Vetica gave the actor “an effortless chic textured updo” with Better Not Younger products.

Lady Gaga

The red lip! The french braid! Lady Gaga looked gorgeous thanks to hairstylist Frederic Aspiras using Joico hair products and Bio Ionic Hot Tools. The makeup is, of course, Haus Labs, with Lashify lashes.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The icon — and Oscar winner! — looked glam on the carpet. Makeup artist Grace Ahn used Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

Salma Hayek

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic gave Hayek a red carpet glow with his new foundation. And that hair?! Stylist Jennifer Yepez used Verb and Bellami hair for the look that was “inspired by the rock and roll feel of her dress.”

Janelle Monáe

The silver detail through her braids is especially eye-catching.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Makeup artist Molly Greenwald used Milk Makeup products, including the new Contour Stick, for the actor’s glam and she’s really never looked better.

Michelle Williams

Another gorgeous red lip on the champagne carpet.

Nicole Kidman

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher created Kidman’s clean-but-glowy makeup look with Seratopical Revolution skincare and Sisley Paris makeup.

Emily Blunt

For tonight’s Oscars, hairstylist Laini Reeves gave Blunt a soft updo so it wouldn’t compete with her dress. She used John Frieda Hair Care products. Makeup artist Jenn Streicher used Chanel Beauty for the glam.

Halle Berry

The bronze goddess is glowing thanks to makeup artist Jorge Monroy using CurrentBody Skin LED Face Mask for skin prep and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty for makeup. Hairstylist Sara Seward used Virtue products to give the star “a classic 1940’s elegant wave, deconstructed in a modern way.”

Michelle Yeoh

The Oscar nominee looks elegant and pretty thanks to hairstylist hairstylist Mara Roszak using Fekkai hair products (and probably Roszak’s new shampoo and conditioner, too!), plus Bio Ionic hair tools. Sabrina Bedrani created an ethereal look with Lashify lashes.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

It’s a trend! Although the red carpet is now champagne, stars went for a bold red lip.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

The S’ABLE Labs co-founder (the other is her husband, Idris) went back to her model roots with this stunning look.

Tems

The silvery-eye is so striking against her white gown. Hairstylist Ashanti Lation used KISS Colors & Care Edge Fixer Hair Wax Stick in Sweet Peach and Edge Fixer in Orange Blossom for her “Cinderella-style sleek bun.”

Jessica Chastain

Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used Charlotte Tilbury products on Chastain — including the new Matte Blush Wands — and the results are flawless. Hairstylist Renato Campora used Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris products and brushes for her shiny mane.

Angela Bassett

She did the thing! Hairstylist Randy Stodghill gave Bassett this bouncy blowout with Olivia Garden’s new SuperHP Hair Dryer and Navy Hair Care. D’Andre Michael slayed the soft glam makeup.

Ana De Armas

Hairstylist Jenny Cho used René Furterer products and T3 tools to give De Armas sleek “effortless waves.” The glossy, berry-stained lip with glowy, dewy skin is all Estée Lauder Global makeup.

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen’s longtime hairstylist Mark Townsend used Phyto products to give Olsen this “structured chignon.” The makeup is by Pati Dubroff with Chanel Beauty.

Fan Bingbing

The Chinese actor was one of the first on the champagne carpet and continues to be included in everyone’s top favorite looks of the night. She looks stunning.

Malala Yousafzai

This berry lip is gorgeous against Yousafzai sequin gown.

Sandra Oh

Oh exudes Old Hollywood glamour with her natural waves and a berry lip.

Zoe Saldana

Saldana has hairstylist Mara Roszak and her own brand, RŌZ, to thank for the sleek strands. Makeup artist Vera Steimberg used Chanel Beauty for the glam. And did you peep her nails? Artist Mo Qin used Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Love At First Flight.

Ariana DeBose

Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew gave DeBose a “timeless side part chignon bun with a molded front” with Matrix hair products.

Cara Delevingne

SO many celebs wore their hair in a slicked-back chignon! Hairstylist Danielle Priano used SexyHair products for Delevingne hair. Hung Vanngo was on makeup, with NakedBeauty MD for skin prep and Ardell Beauty for those bold lashes.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling looks gorgeous with hairstylist by Marc Mena using Fable & Mane products to create “a textured look to elevate the half-up style.”

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid star continues to turn heads with shimmery makeup and intricate braids.

Sofia Carson

Hairstylist Caile Noble used Dove Hair products for the singer’s classic, elegant updo, while makeup artist Karan Mitchell using Valentino Beauty products for her makeup.

Stephanie Hsu

While everyone is wearing muted color, Hsu shined in pink! Her skin is glowing thanks to makeup artist Hinako Murashige. He prepped her skin with True Two All products and used Nars makeup. Hairstylist Brian Fisher took inspo from the idea of “reclaiming the Hollywood starlet” and gave her soft waves with Tangle Teezer comb and Fekkai hair products.

Florence Pugh

Pugh turned heads thanks to makeup Alex Babsky and Valentino Beauty. Hairstylist Peter Lux gave her this artful updo.

Danai Gurira

The Wakanda star was one of the first to arrive and we still haven’t stopped thinking about her eye-catching look.