Oscars Add Hair to the Ballots; Learn What You Need to Fight Frizz

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

The Oscar rules have been amended to include “Hair” in their Makeup award category, something that has been long overlooked, and that hairstylist Ted Gibson has been working to change for months. Congrats to all! [The Hollywood Reporter]

Josie Maran shares her summer “hair dairy” — learn how to get everything from hat hair to an effortless, chic bun. [Refinery 29]

Taylor Swift is releasing a second fragrance, Wonderstruck Enchanted, to follow up her first hit, Wonderstruck. [WWD]

Charlize Theron has finally started to go hat-free, baring her newly shaved head for all of the paparazzi to see. [People]

Battling frizz is a huge concern for girls everywhere during the summer months, but getting the right products down pat is key. Find out if you need that anti-frizz spray or if a serum will do you just fine. [Allure]

