Steal Margot Robbie’s Stunning Oscars Look

The trend on the Oscars red carpet last night was clear – bold lips were everywhere, from Naomi Watts to Jennifer Lopez. Whether they opted for a deep, rich wine shade or a pop of bright pink, color was everywhere, and we were happy to see it. Our favorite of the night though was actress Margot Robbie’s stunning look, as she chose to dress up her black Saint Laurent dress with an orange-red shade.

Her makeup artist, Tyron Macchausen, noted that they were “inspired by old Hollywood glamour and wanted to make a statement. It’s the Oscars, after all.” For her look, Tyron lightly contoured with Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Radiant Light, and then applied Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Luminous Light as a highlight on her cheekbones. He then combined Hourglass Arch Sculpting Pencil in Blonde and Soft Brunette to add dimension to Margot’s brows.

For the eyes, Tyron kept her eyelids bare and just chose to apply Hourglass 1.5mm Mechanical Gel Eyeliner to the inside of her lash line. He then applied Hourglass Film Noir Mascara to just her top lashes.

The real staple of the look of course was Margot’s lips, which Tyron lined with Hourglass Panoramic Long Wear Lip Pencil in Raven, and then followed with Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Raven for a pop of matte orange-red to complete the look.