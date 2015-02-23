The Best Beauty Looks at the 2015 Oscars

This year’s exciting awards season officially came to an end tonight (until September, of course!) with the arrival of the 2015 Academy Awards. It’s a night we look forward to for emotional acceptance speeches that make you feel things, celeb-spotting on the carpet, and a whole lot of glam. After scrolling through our Instagram feed all day looking for sneak peeks from stylists and celebs, we couldn’t wait to tune into the red carpet and gather what we thought were the standout looks of the occasion. This year, and to no surprise at that, celebrities attended the prestigious and highly-anticipated event debuting hair and makeup looks on the red carpet that left us completely speechless.
While it was a given that we’d see at least one ‘do of Old Hollywood Waves (it IS a Tinseltown favorite, after all), stars played up a few unexpected trends as well. Celebrities like Rosamund Pike and Zoe Saldana chose to wear their tresses up in textured updos, while Chrissy Teigen and Naomi Watts took a step outside the realm of red lipstick, opting for a darker, vampy shade. Click through to see some of the best beauty looks of the evening.
More From Beauty High:
10 Years of Gorgeous Oscars Beauty Looks
Oscars 2014: The Best and Worst Looks of the Night
The Best Celebrity Hair Color Changes of 2014
Anna Kendrick walked the red carpet with her silky strands pulled into a tousled updo, lining her eyes with sultry black liner that accented her shimmery silver. Can't deny the power of a black eyeliner pencil!
Photo:
Getty Images
Margot Robbie, who was a brunette at last year's Oscars, rocked an asymmetrical blonde bob parted on the side with an orange-red lipstick hue that really popped.
Photo:
Getty Images
For the Academy Awards, Marion Cotillard went with an updo with a deep-side part, a classic cat-eye, and a ballerina pink lipstick shade that matched the light pink blush she wore on the apples of her cheeks.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Blunt bangs for the win, Oscar nominee Felicity Jones highlighted her major fringe with a textured, twisted coif. Black eyeliner won yet again, as she rocked lined lids with a stunning matte complexion and nude lipstick.
Bringing the bold lip to the Academy Awards, Naomi Watts worked a vampy deep berry lipstick shade with her tousled, beachy waves and just a touch of color on her cheeks.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o complemented her pearl-adorned Calvin Klein gown with pearlescent and metallic eyeshadow hue that she used to line her lower lash line as well. This Oscar-winner always brings it to the red carpet.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Rosamund Pike attended the Oscars red carpet working bold brows, a dusty rose lip hue, and an updo with lots of texture at the crown.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Not everyone went for that undone updo! Best Actress nominee Julianne Moore walked the carpet with a sleek bun (without a flyaway in sight, by the way) fastened at the nape of her neck. She kept her makeup relatively simple with rose-hued lipstick and super fluttery lashes.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen totally wowed the crowd at the 2015 Academy Awards with her Old Hollywood Glam waves and vampy lipstick that really brought out the blonde highlights of her gorgeous tresses.
Photo:
Jason Merritt
While many celebrities opted for an updo for this prestigious occasion, Sienna Miller gave hers a twist, literally! She wore an updo that featured twisted details on either side of her head with a smoldering charcoal smoky eye. We're forever crushin' on this gal's locks.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Zoe Saldana lined her upper and lower lashes with glowy white eyeliner and pulled her hair back her curly tendrils back into a romantic, ultra feminine hairstyle.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/ Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon's contrasted Oscars hairstyle is one to note. Featuring a slicked down center part with a bit of teasing at the back, she wore the rest of her hair in smooth, cascading waves and paired the look with voluminous lashes and a nude lip.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
We can't stop talking about Jennifer Lopez's voluminous ponytail and illuminating highlighter that she wore on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Academy Award nominee Emma Stone looked completely stunning at the Oscars, complementing her glittering gown with her signature bold lipstick look in an orange-red hue and a 1930s-like updo of beautiful, sweeping waves.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images