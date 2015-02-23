The Best Beauty Looks at the 2015 Oscars

This year’s exciting awards season officially came to an end tonight (until September, of course!) with the arrival of the 2015 Academy Awards. It’s a night we look forward to for emotional acceptance speeches that make you feel things, celeb-spotting on the carpet, and a whole lot of glam. After scrolling through our Instagram feed all day looking for sneak peeks from stylists and celebs, we couldn’t wait to tune into the red carpet and gather what we thought were the standout looks of the occasion. This year, and to no surprise at that, celebrities attended the prestigious and highly-anticipated event debuting hair and makeup looks on the red carpet that left us completely speechless.

While it was a given that we’d see at least one ‘do of Old Hollywood Waves (it IS a Tinseltown favorite, after all), stars played up a few unexpected trends as well. Celebrities like Rosamund Pike and Zoe Saldana chose to wear their tresses up in textured updos, while Chrissy Teigen and Naomi Watts took a step outside the realm of red lipstick, opting for a darker, vampy shade. Click through to see some of the best beauty looks of the evening.

