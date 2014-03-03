The After-Party Looks We Wish Had Walked the Oscars Red Carpet

While we all watch the Oscars red carpet year after year, it is the one awards ceremony that constantly lets us down. The stars come out in full force, but they tend to play it safe in the hair and makeup department, opting for nude lips and sleek updos rather than risky looks. What we have noticed, though (and can rely on for our beauty fix), are the after parties. Models and actresses alike get glammed up and hit the town (whether or not they even attended the Oscars) and tend to sport their more “fun” looks for the later part of the evening.

Even the ladies in attendance at the show switch it up to go out afterwards – it can be a long evening, so we understand not wanting to worry about your bold lip on camera throughout the night – and instead swipe on some color to liven up their looks for later. But still, considering the fact that the Oscars are supposed to be such a glam event (and it’s where some of the best talent of the movie business come together) we always expect more (and come on, it’s one of the best places to try out a great look). So, since we were a bit let down at the Oscars (i.e. bored), we pulled some of our favorite after-party looks, that really should have been worn on the awards show red carpet.

More From Beauty High:

Learn Exactly Which Products the Stars Wore at the Oscars Last Night

Oscars 2014: The Best and Worst Beauty From the Night

Jared Leto’s Oscars Hair: Get the Look Yourself