The After-Party Looks We Wish Had Walked the Oscars Red Carpet

While we all watch the Oscars red carpet year after year, it is the one awards ceremony that constantly lets us down. The stars come out in full force, but they tend to play it safe in the hair and makeup department, opting for nude lips and sleek updos rather than risky looks. What we have noticed, though (and can rely on for our beauty fix), are the after parties. Models and actresses alike get glammed up and hit the town (whether or not they even attended the Oscars) and tend to sport their more “fun” looks for the later part of the evening.
Even the ladies in attendance at the show switch it up to go out afterwards – it can be a long evening, so we understand not wanting to worry about your bold lip on camera throughout the night – and instead swipe on some color to liven up their looks for later. But still, considering the fact that the Oscars are supposed to be such a glam event (and it’s where some of the best talent of the movie business come together) we always expect more (and come on, it’s one of the best places to try out a great look). So, since we were a bit let down at the Oscars (i.e. bored), we pulled some of our favorite after-party looks, that really should have been worn on the awards show red carpet.
Find out which beauty looks we think should have actually been worn to the Oscars — instead of the after parties!
Reese Witherspoon looked fabulous in a hot pink lip and sleek bob at the Vanity Fair party – which begs us to ask the question, what was with the lack of bold lip color on the red carpet? It was the most dearly missed accessory.
Photo:
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whitely paired bronze eyes with rose lips for the Vanity Fair party, and finished the look with contoured cheeks.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Model Poppy Delevingne (yes, sister to Cara) stunned with a matte red lip and top knot at the Vanity Fair party. Can you imagine this look on Angelina Jolie? We would have died over that jawline.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
While the Kardashians may have brought it a bit too hard considering the Oscars are clearly out of their league, at least they brought it. Kim was stunning with her red lip/red dress combo and soft waves.
Photo:
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Chopard
Khloe Kardashian was also gorgeous at the Elton John after party, with a nearly black lip and Veronica Lake inspired waves.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel's curls were out-of-this-world – the rain didn't stop her from mega-volume! While we understood the need for sleek updos due to the weather, it was nice to see some stars just going for it, like Deschanel.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum knows how to rock bold lipstick, keeping everything else bare (except for a well-groomed brow). We would have liked to see stars like Jennifer Lawrence or Amy Adams add a bit more color into their looks.
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images
Supermodel Doutzen Kroes went for coral lips at the after party, reminding us that spring is just around the corner. She paired her bright makeup with undone waves for a look she could easily take off the red carpet.
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images