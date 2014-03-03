Oscars 2014: The Best and Worst Beauty of the Night

The Oscars closed out awards season tonight with a bit of rain, making for a pretty interesting red carpet show. Celebrities opted for more updos than flowing styles, and the nude lip took over as the biggest makeup trend of the night. Though this show is typically one of the more “safe” hair and makeup shows, the stars pleasantly surprised us at the the 2014 Academy Awards with some bold hair and makeup.

Of course, Jared Leto won the Best Hair of the night award, but plenty of ladies stepped up their hair game for the show, too. From Lupita Nyong’o’s ever-evolving pixie cut to Anna Kendrick’s chic chignon, there was plenty to admire. Plus, the bold wine lips spotted on Kerry Washington and Margot Robbie are absolutely on our list of looks to try. Take a look at the must-see looks above, then tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

