Oscars 2014: The Best and Worst Beauty of the Night

The Oscars closed out awards season tonight with a bit of rain, making for a pretty interesting red carpet show. Celebrities opted for more updos than flowing styles, and the nude lip took over as the biggest makeup trend of the night. Though this show is typically one of the more “safe” hair and makeup shows, the stars pleasantly surprised us at the the 2014 Academy Awards with some bold hair and makeup.
Of course, Jared Leto won the Best Hair of the night award, but plenty of ladies stepped up their hair game for the show, too. From Lupita Nyong’o’s ever-evolving pixie cut to Anna Kendrick’s chic chignon, there was plenty to admire. Plus, the bold wine lips spotted on Kerry Washington and Margot Robbie are absolutely on our list of looks to try. Take a look at the must-see looks above, then tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!
Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the Oscars with yet another stunning hairstyle — the girl is proof of how versatile a pixie cut can be — and a red lip that was just enough of a hint of color.
Portia de Rossi opted for a slicked back look, a safe option for the rainy weather happening during the red carpet, but the style comes off as chic, not as an afterthought.
Kristen Bell's hair was a bit too old for her, making her look older than her age, and we would've liked it with less product.
Amy Adams likely went for an updo based on the weather, but it came off as looking too stiff rather than elegant.
The rumor about Jared Leto wearing a wet man bun to the Oscars was just that, a rumor, and we're pretty happy that he let his gorgeous ombre hair flow on the red carpet. He wins the Oscar for Best Hair in our book.
Anna Kendrick arrived with one of the prettiest chignons we've ever seen, and finished off the classic look with tons of lashes.
Jennifer Lawrence also went for a slicked back look, keeping her makeup simple with a nude lip and a cat eye.
Kerry Washington looked absolutely radiant with a half-up hairstyle and a deep wine lip. The mom-to-be wears pregnancy well!
Emma Watson's bold red lip paired with her half-up style was fresh and fun, making for a look we'll definitely be stealing.
Newly brunette Margot Robbie paired her darker locks with a matte purple lip, and the bold risk paid off.
