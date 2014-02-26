Oscars Hair: Stylists Predict the Red Carpet Looks That Will Rule

We live for awards season the same way we do for fashion week, royal weddings, and Halloween—because when else do the hair, makeup, and nails looks so good it hurts? With the Golden Globes, SAG, Critics Choice, and Grammys out of the way, we can now get ready for the one major event that really counts: the Oscars.

As every major actress prepares to look her best on March 2nd by undergoing facials, cleanses, boot camp workouts, and a bajillion dress fittings, we prepare to be in awe of some serious beauty looks—ladies, please don’t disappoint us. We want structured updos! And bejeweled talons! And smokey eyes accented by lashes so long, we question whether or not their owner can see straight.

Since we’re a bit impatient counting down the days, hours, and minutes before the mani and glam cams get going, we turned to the experts to get an inkling of what we can expect to see on Hollywood’s chicest heads on the red carpet. Flip through this gallery to hear their suggestions for the big night.

More From Beauty High:

Learn How to Get Amy Adams’ Undone Chignon From the 2013 Oscars

Golden Globes Key Makeup Artist Bruce Grayson Takes Us Behind the Scenes

The Best Beauty Looks From the Oscars