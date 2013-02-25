Oscars 2013: The Best Beauty Looks of the Night

With awards season coming to a close tonight with arguably the best awards show, the Oscars, bringing us out in style, we were wowed by the hair and makeup looks on the red carpet. This entire awards season has brought us a trend of “the classics” with plenty of Old Hollywood side-swept curls and bold red lips walking down the red carpet. But traditionally celebs bring out all the stops for the Oscars, and tonight we saw a mix of classic Old Hollywood looks as well as an array of gorgeous tousled updos and deep smokey eyes.

We rounded up our favorite looks of the night in the slideshow above as well as some insight on who was wearing what (and what products were used to achieve the looks). Let us know if you agree with our picks – and who your favorite of the night was – in the comments below!