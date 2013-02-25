Oscars 2013: The Best Beauty Looks From All the After Parties

After sitting through a six hour long awards show, the stars know how to party. Whether they head off to the Vanity Fair party, Governor’s Ball or Elton John’s AIDS Foundation party, wardrobe changes are made, food is prepared and drinks are thrown back. Since it’s a night of fabulous beauty looks on both the awards show red carpet and the party red carpets, it was only natural for us to gawk at every single look – while both judging the good, the really good, and the not so good.
Not many people missed the marked last night (although Emmy Rossum could have used a few less accessories with her Grecian-inspired get-up) but what we loved was the fact that there were more trends displayed for the late-night parties than there were for the main event. Take a look through the slideshow for a round-up of some of our favorite looks of the night!
Hailee Steinfeld went for a softly tousled updo at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party paired with flushed cheeks and dark smokey eye.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Model Natasha Barnard paired her loose updo with perfectly groomed brows and a pink lip for Vanity Fair's Oscar Party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead went for a bright pink lip and a classic wave in her chignon for Vanity Fair's Oscar Party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actress Jessica Lowndes chose a dark lined eye, pink lips and bold brows for the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actress Amanda Seyfried shows off her red dress paired with a bold purple eye (the same beauty look she sported on the Oscars red carpet) for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Selena Gomez chose a tousled updo and deep smokey eye paired with mauve lips for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens went with a popular trend of the night – side-parted waves – paired with a pop of red lips and silver smokey eyes for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Model Karolína Kurková took the sleek hair look off the runway, pairing it with deep smokey eyes and contoured cheeks.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Solange Knowles went big and bold with a yellow dress, full curls and a classic red lip.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Amber Heard showed off glossy red lips and side-swept old Hollywood waves at the Vanity Fair party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Diane Kruger went for a middle-parted sleek bun, lush lashes and a pale pink lip.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin chose bold brows paired with dark smokey eyes and a sleek crop for the Vanity Fair party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actress Anna Paquin went for a fun spin on the Milkmaid braid, intertwining them on top of her head.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Model Chrissy Teigen shows off a high-volume updo, red lips and a deep smokey eye at the Vanity Fair party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth went for a tightly wound Milkmaid braid and violet lips to show off her flawless skin.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Rose Byrne complemented her white dress with classic red lips and flowing curls.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went with gorgeous side-swept waves and a pretty pink pout for the Vanity Fair party.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Singer Britney Spears showed off her newly dyed brown locks at Elton John's Oscar Viewing Party.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Actress Kat Graham has also been sporting some newly dyed hair (she went blonde a few weeks ago) and chose to slick it back, pairing it with a pale glossy lip and deep smokey eye.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev went with a tousled ponytail, dark smokey eye and flushed cheeks for the Elton John Oscar Viewing Party.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus chose to spike up her pixie cut and go for a neutral lipstick and lush lashes for the Elton John Viewing Party.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images