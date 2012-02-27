Oscars 2012: Best And Worst Beauty Looks Of The Night

The Oscars are always the show to watch — we trudge through hours and hours of other awards shows, all building up to this big night, and it rarely disappoints. As we’ve watched the beauty trends develop throughout the awards’ season we couldn’t wait to see what was in store, and we knew updos would be spotted. But, what we didn’t expect was the bevy of stars with intricate, low chignons, sexed-up loose styles and glam cat eyes.

Above we pulled out our best looks of the night and some ladies were just plain stunning. We also included a couple of girls who just frankly, didn’t stun. Better luck next season!