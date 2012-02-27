Oscars 2012: Best And Worst Beauty Looks Of The Night

The Oscars are always the show to watch — we trudge through hours and hours of other awards shows, all building up to this big night, and it rarely disappoints. As we’ve watched the beauty trends develop throughout the awards’ season we couldn’t wait to see what was in store, and we knew updos would be spotted. But, what we didn’t expect was the bevy of stars with intricate, low chignons, sexed-up loose styles and glam cat eyes.
Above we pulled out our best looks of the night and some ladies were just plain stunning. We also included a couple of girls who just frankly, didn’t stun. Better luck next season!
Jessica Chastain was hands down our pick for best of the night. Wearing Alexander McQueen (because the entirelook always matters) this redheaded-beauty killed it with loose, mega-volume "sex hair" and a fierce cat eye. We must say, we love you.
Mila Jovovich got the red carpet started early with a bold red lip and a nod to old Hollywood glamour hair. She came in a close second to best of the night.
Emma Stone's Giambattista Valli dress was a bit daring with that huge bow, but we think she pulled it off perfectly with a tightly slicked back bun and mega cat eye -- again, with that liner!
Rooney Mara is never one to shy away from a bold lip, and she chose to pair her white Givenchy dress with a pop of red, a slicked back bun, bold brows and again that flawless skin-- love!
We loved that Viola Davis not only rocked her natural hair for the red carpet, but she also matched her green liner to her dress. Watch out folks, matching is in!
Berenice Bejo from The Artist amped up her updo with braids for a more intricate look.
Michelle Williams stepped out with a platinum pixie paired with a pink lip for the occasion, and the color pairing was flawless.
Rose Byrne's blunt bangs and sleek bob was so chic (as always) and we love the side parted look paired with a smokey eye and dewy skin.
We didn't find too many problems on the carpet this year, but Anna Faris' Rose Byrne/Anna Wintour haircut was just all wrong for the fun-loving actress.
We really do love Shailene Woodley. Anyone who can co-star with George Clooney and standout, gets a gold star in our books. But her red carpet look was just so, blah and relaxed -- this is the Oscars, Shailene! It's time to go glam!