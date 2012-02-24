Oscar Red Carpet Beauty Predictions From Celeb Makeup Artist

I got the chance to sit down with celebrity makeup artist Bruce Grayson to get his predictions for this Sunday’s red carpet at the Academy Awards. From lipstick shades to anticipated starlets, we got his take on all the beauty looks we can expect to see this weekend.

On what to expect this year:

“This year is going to be make-down year. Not that it is going to be any less polished, in fact it will look polished, but effortless. I think it is going to celebrate this genuine femininity that each of these celebrities have. I wouldn’t say it is going to be minimalist though and definitely not unpretentious! It’s the Academy Awards after all! But it’s going to be about subtle nuances and if I could sum it up into one word I would say it is going to be “translucency.” When it comes to eyes, sheer eyeshadow, translucency when it comes to lip, sheer cheek color and really, really sheer foundation. And how do you get that? All with a little TLC, it has to do with the products you use when prepping your skin.”

On lip color we can expect to see:

“I can almost guarantee that we will see a red lip on presenter Cameron Diaz,” said Grayson. “As for the reigning starlets, I think we will see Michelle Williams in one of those buildable lip gloss/lipstick hybrids.” Grayson expects to see a lot of these more neutral finishes and less bold colors. He even thinks Angelina Jolie will lay off the red. “She already did it once,” he said. “I think she will stick to a subtle color.”

On Rooney Mara:

“I’m really excited to see her,” Grayson said. “She embraces her tone. She has great complexion and with skin like that you can’t go overboard. I think we will see her in tight liner, defined lashes and a well groomed brow. I don’t think you’ll see her with a punchy shade, although she could pull it off, she has a great lip shape.”

On red carpet hair:

“There are going to be a lot of updos to feature the skin. When you are being shot by paparazzi from every angle, updos allow you to see every angle of the face. If the hair is down, I think it will be off the shoulder. Celebrities want to feature their neck.”

On his top red carpet predictions:

“I think we will see a youthful innocence and a subtle sparkle, especially under the eye.”

See if Bruce Grayson’s predictions come true this Sunday and follow @BeautyHigh for live Twitter updates!