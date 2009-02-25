Oscar Recap: Who got it right and who didn’t.

The 81st Annual Academy awards aired last Sunday and women everywhere tuned in to see which actress would be wearing what.

Now, maybe it’s the recession and celebs were trying to not be so flashy or maybe it’s the fact that the Academy kept most famous people from walking the red carpet (celebs presenters like Jennifer Aniston were snuck in the back door in order to keep her a “surprise.” I don’t know about you but I was looking forward to seeing her and John Mayer walk the red carpet together!) either way no one really WOWED me.

I did have some definite favs so why don’t we get to those!

I was totally obsessed with the color of Natalie Portman’s dress. I thought it looked fabulous on her and I loved the jewels on the bodice. A definite UPGRADE from the mushroom colored nightmare she wore at the 77th Oscar ceremony.

You all have no idea how much it pains me to write this next sentence but Miley Cyrus had my second favorite dress of the evening (*GAH*) even though I have no idea why she was even at the ceremony.

Like, where did this come from?! She looks great! LOVE the detail. LOVE the colors. LOVE the belt. LOVE the petals on the skirt. If she wasn’t Miley Cyrus she would have been my stop-the-DVR-and-stare moment.

Congratulations to Ms Winslet! A winner for Best Actress in The Reader and a winner for this dress. It wasn’t my favorite on her (this periwinkle number is my all time favorite dress on her) but the one-shoulder look is perfect for her body type and you can’t deny that the girl looks great in blue. Plus I was totally loving her futuristic hair style. She is just amazing. I can’t wait to see what the rest of 2009 brings for her!

Clearly Angelina Jolie raided my jewelry box. I mean if she wanted to borrow my GIGANTIC emerald earrings all she had to do was ask. She didn’t have to ring the front door bell and leave Shiloh on my stoop to distract me with her cuteness.

But seriously, the most beautiful woman on the planet looked lovely. (Brad Pitt wasn’t looking too shabby either). Although Angie could use a donut. Her clavical looks like it could cut deli meats.

How cute is Taraji P. Henson?? The hair was feirce; simple and chic. I loved it. And the dress totally hit the mark. Plus she was rocking the accessory of the evening: big bold statement necklaces! You can see behind Taraji and to the right, Amy Adams also rocking a fabulous big bold necklace. But I really didn’t like Amy’s dress so that’s why she didn’t make the list.

I love how surprised people act when they see Heidi Klum. Like they are shocked that she looks so amazing. The announcers at the red carpet were like “AND OMG THERE’S HEIDI! MY GOD SHE LOOKS STUNNING.” She’s a supermodel and gorgeous to boot. She can wear a corpse down the runway and look good.

I did love her jewelry that she was rocking and the red oragami style dress was fantastic on her. (PS: HK wore red to promote women’s heart health! Yay for healthy hearts!)

Now for some of my not so favorites.

Dear Freida Pinto,

You should fire your stylist and hire me. I know better than to dress you in a frock that is missing an arm.

Love,

Lisa

Is the color of this dress fabulous? Yes.

Is the style of this dress horrible? Not reeeeeeeeeeeeally

Would I choose it to make a WOW impression at Freida’s first Oscars? Hell to the no.

It would be like going into the finale of Top Chef and cooking chicken nuggets as your final dish. Delicious? Yes. But is it going to wow my boyfriend Tom Colicchio into choosing you as Top Chef? Probably not.

Sorry Freida but your dress is chicken nuggets.

Sarah Jessica Parker. The tutu was cute for the Sex and the City intro but it shouldn’t be making appearances on the red carpet. Plus your breasts look like they are in some serious pain. Ouchie.

I’m just getting it out there that I don’t like Jessica Biel to begin with but this outfit and hairstyle really didn’t do anything to improve my opinion about the 7th Heaven outcast.

First of all her hair looks like she got attacked by a hawk in the limo on the way to the show. This is what my hair looks like after I haven’t washed it for two days and don’t feel like getting up earlier than I need to go take a shower. So I throw it back in a half pony tail with some hair powder and hope for the best.

And can we talk about the big blob on the front of her dress? After said hawk attack did the bow that was tied nice and neatly on the front of her dress come undone? Because that’s what it looks like. You’d think JT’s woman could look a little more put together.

Jessica Biel hairstyle: FAIL

Now I didn’t see Frozen River but I heard it did well. So Melissa Leo should be rolling in some cash right about now right? Then why does it look like she went to a clothing drive and bought a hand me down dress for $5?

Hid.E.OUS!

And the hair? Oh the horror! Soccor moms around the globe are pumping their fists in victory because their hairstyle was all over MSN and CNN come Monday morning.

The only saving grace about this get-up is the earrings which don’t even match anything.

Oh poor Amanda Seyfried. Not only did you have to do that horrifying Broadway number with Zac, Vanessa, Hugh and Beyonce but you had to walk the red carpet in wrapping paper from 2006. You’re such a beautiful girl. Better luck in 2010.

The one dress that took home the HEINOUS award was Beyonce’s. I don’t know what that girl was thinking. Apparently it was from her House of Dereon line. And if this disaster is any indication of what we can expect coming out of HoD then I give it a big pass.

Beyonce’s dress wasn’t publicized all that much, however I did find a picture of it on Perez Hilton. Click here to view B’s red carpet tragedy.

Let me know your thoughts on the Oscar fashions!